Brock Lesnar Defeats Omos in WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Photo credit: WWE.com

In a battle of behemoths, Brock Lesnar defeated Omos on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday.

The Beast Incarnate appeared to be in trouble early in the contest as Omos dominated. But Lesnar hauled himself back into the match and felled The Nigerian Giant with an F-5 to seal the win.

During the build toward WrestleMania, it initially seemed Lesnar and Bobby Lashley would perhaps settle their score for good at The Showcase of the Immortals, especially based on what happened at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.

Lashley quickly eliminated Lesnar from the men's Rumble match, setting the stage for a third singles contest between them at Elimination Chamber. When The All Mighty had The Beast trapped in the Hurt Lock, Lesnar got desperate and hit his rival with a low blow.

The former UFC star lost the match by disqualification and then proceeded to attack Lashley, putting him through the announce table with an F-5.

It was widely expected they would parlay into a match at SoFi Stadium this weekend, but MVP laid down a challenge on behalf of Omos on the Raw after Elimination Chamber.

MVP has a long history with Lashley and had been trying to recruit him in order to reform The Hurt Business. As such, he had a vested interest in the match at Elimination Chamber, and he called Lesnar a coward for taking the easy way out.

Given how things went down at the pay-per-view in February, MVP wanted to make Lesnar pay at WrestleMania by going up against the 7'3" Nigerian Giant.

The Beast appeared on Raw the following week to make MVP sell him on the match. A sufficiently impressed Lesnar listened to the pitch and accepted.

The former MMA fighter suggested a toast to commemorate the match, but he wanted to do it with the moonshine he had brought with him. MVP couldn't handle it and inadvertently spat it in Lesnar's face.

An agitated Beast made MVP pay, hoisting him up for a devastating F-5 in the middle of the "VIP Lounge."

Lesnar vs. Omos may not be the type of marquee match The Beast is typically involved with at 'Mania, but it was intriguing nonetheless due to him being the smaller competitor at 6'2½", which usually isn't the case.

The size disparity showed itself early in the match, but Lesnar eventually defeated Omos on The Grandest Stage of Them All and perhaps set himself up for a bigger bout in the coming weeks and months.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.