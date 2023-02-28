Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Likely Out 'At Least' 2-3 Weeks with Foot Injury

AP Photo/LM Otero

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be without LeBron James for a minimum of two weeks because of a foot injury.

On FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said James will likely be out "at least two or three weeks."

Per B/R's Chris Haynes, James will be reevaluated after "a few weeks," at which point the Lakers hope to have a better understanding of how much additional time he'll miss.

James injured his foot during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks when he landed awkwardly on a layup attempt. He stayed in the game to help the Lakers overcome a 27-point deficit in a 111-108 win.

The four-time NBA MVP finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.

Speaking to reporters after the game, James said his foot has "been better," but he didn't want to come out because he "understood the importance of the game" as the Lakers fight for a playoff spot.

Head coach Darvin Ham told reporters following the win that James was "good" but would be reevaluated Monday for an official diagnosis.

Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register noted James walked out of the arena after the game "with a significant limp."

James posted a picture of his right foot with the caption "Fkn sucks!!!!" on his Instagram Story on Monday. The 38-year-old missed three consecutive games before the All-Star break with soreness in his left foot/ankle.

The Lakers have won four of five games since Feb. 11. They are 12th in the Western Conference with a 29-32 record, but only three games separate them from the Los Angeles Clippers in fifth place.

As the Lakers wait to determine an official timeline for James' return, they play 11 games over the next three weeks. Six of those games are against Western Conference opponents ahead of them in the standings.

This marks the third consecutive season James has missed at least 14 games and fourth time in his five seasons with the Lakers. He never missed more than 13 games in a season in his first 15 years in the NBA.