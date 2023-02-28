Report: Kenny Golladay to Be Cut by Giants; Will Save $6.7M in Salary-Cap Space

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kenny Golladay's tenure with the New York Giants will come to an end after two seasons.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants are going to release the veteran wide receiver on March 15, the first day of the new league year, to save $6.7 million against the salary cap.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.