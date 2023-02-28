X

    Report: Kenny Golladay to Be Cut by Giants; Will Save $6.7M in Salary-Cap Space

    Adam WellsFebruary 28, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 01: New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on January 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Kenny Golladay's tenure with the New York Giants will come to an end after two seasons.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants are going to release the veteran wide receiver on March 15, the first day of the new league year, to save $6.7 million against the salary cap.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    In the end, the Giants will have paid Kenny Golladay $36M for a total of 43 catches and 1 touchdown. <a href="https://t.co/zAgWmsOcy3">https://t.co/zAgWmsOcy3</a>

