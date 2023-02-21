Saquon Barkley Rumors: 'Clear Gap' Between Giants, Star RB in Contract Talks

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coming off a dominant season in which he helped the New York Giants make the playoffs, Saquon Barkley is looking to cash in as he prepares to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

On ESPN's Get Up, Jeff Darlington reported "there's still a clear gap" between what the Giants want to pay Barkley and what he wants from his next contract.

Tuesday marks the first day that teams can use the franchise tag, but Darlington noted he doesn't anticipate the Giants will use it, "at least not today," on either Barkley or quarterback Daniel Jones.

While it's unclear what Barkley wants in his next deal, the two-time Pro Bowler has said he's not looking to reshape the market for running backs.

"I'm not too concerned about resetting any markets or anything like that," Barkley told reporters on Jan. 22. "I'm realistic. I know what I was on pace to do, but having two years filled with injuries (2019-20) and a season of not performing to the level I know I can perform (2021) doesn't help. But I think I was able to show the caliber of player I am. That was my goal this year. I was able to accomplish that."

Given the nature of their respective positions, the Giants might want to figure out Jones' situation before going to Barkley. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Jones could be seeking $45 million per season after recently switching agents.

Per Spotrac, a $45 million annual salary for Jones would be tied with Patrick Mahomes for the fifth-highest among all quarterbacks.

Ezekiel Elliott is the highest-paid running back by total value (six years, $90 million). Christian McCaffrey's $16.02 million average annual salary is the most among all players at the position.

Barkley played 16 regular-season games in 2022 for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2018. The 26-year-old ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards, seventh with 1,650 yards from scrimmage and ninth with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The Giants were a surprise playoff team this season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. They entered 2022 coming off five consecutive losing seasons. Their victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Game was the team's first postseason win since Super Bowl 46 in February 2012.