Damian Lillard: Russell Westbrook Is Proof 'Grass Isn't Always Greener' for NBA Stars

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard has heard the calls from fans wanting him to leave Portland and start anew with a franchise where he can win a championship.

To this point, though, he's blocked out the noise and stayed committed to the Blazers.

Speaking to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, Lillard said he's taken lessons learned from other players who have left their longtime franchises and failed to find championship glory they were seeking.

"I look at the NBA," Lillard said. "I just look at how many guys that had a great thing going and then the outside noise creeps in and, even if it's just a little bit, has some influence on the decision that they make and then nobody lives with those consequences but them. And then it ends up not working out. You look at somebody like Kevin Garnett. He did it, and it worked out. But he's an outlier.

"But then you look at Russell Westbrook. You leave OKC for Houston, then James [Harden] decided he's leaving, now Russ is traded to D.C., then you get traded from D.C. to the Lakers, now you're on your fourth team in four years and in your second year on the team, everybody is talking about how they should trade you. Now you're coming off the bench. This dude is a Hall of Famer, an MVP. It's an example that the grass isn't always greener."

