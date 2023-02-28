Justin Fields as Bears QB in 2023 Is 'The Plan Right Now' amid Trade Rumors, GM Says

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reaffirmed the franchise's current commitment to Justin Fields as the starting quarterback ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, though he didn't shut the door on a change.



"That's the plan right now," he told reporters Tuesday. "We're going to do our homework on this class."

The Washington Post's Jason La Canfora reported on Feb. 15 that "more than one NFL general manager came away from the Senior Bowl fairly convinced that Justin Fields will be dealt" this offseason.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.