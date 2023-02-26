NFL Rumors: 'Most Teams' Expect Justin Fields to Stay with Bears Despite Trade Buzz

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Justin Fields isn't going anywhere.

Unless he is.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said most teams expect the Chicago Bears to retain Fields for the 2023 season, but it remains possible the team changes course between now and April's NFL draft.

"Now, Justin Fields, different scenario because the Bears have the No. 1 pick and most teams I've talked to do expect the Bears to keep Justin Fields," Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "They say, look, this is a player who kept them in games they had no business staying in last year. But, if they have a high ranking on Bryce Young or one of these quarterbacks, they could certainly look into it. The expectation is that they'd move out of that No. 1 pick, but we'll see."

