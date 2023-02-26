X

    NFL Rumors: 'Most Teams' Expect Justin Fields to Stay with Bears Despite Trade Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 26, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
    Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

    Justin Fields isn't going anywhere.

    Unless he is.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said most teams expect the Chicago Bears to retain Fields for the 2023 season, but it remains possible the team changes course between now and April's NFL draft.

    "Now, Justin Fields, different scenario because the Bears have the No. 1 pick and most teams I've talked to do expect the Bears to keep Justin Fields," Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "They say, look, this is a player who kept them in games they had no business staying in last year. But, if they have a high ranking on Bryce Young or one of these quarterbacks, they could certainly look into it. The expectation is that they'd move out of that No. 1 pick, but we'll see."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    NFL Rumors: 'Most Teams' Expect Justin Fields to Stay with Bears Despite Trade Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon