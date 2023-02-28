WWE Rumors on Reigns vs. Zayn II, Becky Lynch, Lita, Logan Paul, John Cena and Theory

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Reigns vs. Zayn Rematch Set for House Show

On the heels of their critically acclaimed match at Elimination Chamber in Montreal, undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are reportedly set to clash again at a live event.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Reigns vs. Zayn is being advertised for the March 4 house show in Toronto, and there is a specific reason for it.

Meltzer noted that the match was originally supposed to pit Reigns and Solo Sikoa against Zayn and Kevin Owens, but since WWE is building a storyline based on Owens' reluctance to trust and join forces with Zayn, the decision was made to scrap the tag bout.

WWE reportedly may have also made the change in order to boost ticket sales, as the show had sold just under 6,000 tickets before the announcement, and then sold an additional 600 tickets only several days after the main event was changed to Reigns vs. Zayn.

The Bloodline angle involving Reigns and Zayn has made for some of the most compelling WWE programming in years, and it continues to be a staple even with Reigns shifting his focus toward Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania.

Both Zayn and Owens have made it their stated intention to destroy The Bloodline, and while Zayn wants Owens' help, KO has insisted on doing it on his own.

This will likely lead to Zayn and Owens getting on the same page and challenging The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania in a match that could headline Night 1.

Until then, continuing the Zayn vs. Reigns feud on the house-show circuit makes sense, especially in Zayn's home country of Canada, where he is massively over as a top babyface.

WWE Reportedly Changed Plans for Women's Tag Team Titles

Before Becky Lynch and Lita defeated Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Monday night's episode of Raw, the company reportedly had other plans in mind.

According to Meltzer (h/t Aaron Varble of ThirstyForNews.com), WWE changed course "in the last week or two" and had a different WrestleMania match in mind involving the women's tag title.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus showed up Monday to even the odds and neutralize Bayley outside the ring, allowing Becky and Lita to win the match.

While WWE has yet to make an official announcement, it seems likely that the events of Raw will lead to a six-woman tag team match pitting Lynch, Lita and Stratus against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

That either means the WWE women's tag team title won't be defended at WrestleMania or another team will beat Lynch and Lita for the title before then.

Meltzer (h/t Varble) reported last week that WWE had been planning to have Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

Now it is fair to wonder how Rousey and Baszler fit into the WrestleMania plans, although WWE could still find a way to make it work.

Rousey and Baszler beating Lynch and Lita for the title before WrestleMania because of interference from Damage CTRL would further the Lynch vs. Damage CTRL rivalry and open the door for Rousey and Baszler to defend against another team.

Otherwise, perhaps Rousey and Baszler could add a third member to their alliance and make it three teams of three going up against each other on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE Reportedly Pivoted from Cena vs. Paul at WrestleMania

WWE reportedly had a short-lived plan for John Cena to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 before pivoting to another idea.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE had Cena vs. Paul in the plans for WrestleMania entering Survivor Series, but things changed "pretty quickly" over the course of about a month.

By Dec. 30, WWE had reportedly pulled Theory from a live event in Toronto to film a segment with Cena at an episode of SmackDown in Tampa, Florida, which Cena appeared to team with Owens against Reigns and Zayn.

While Cena vs. Paul would have been a big deal in terms of crossover appeal since both are widely known outside the confines of WWE, Cena vs. Theory makes more sense from a storyline perspective.

Theory has often been compared to a young Cena, and he has taken shots at the 16-time world champion at every opportunity. That included a backstage confrontation during Cena's 20th anniversary celebration on an episode of Raw in June.

On this week's Raw, Theory made it clear that he intends to step up to Cena on next week's episode of Raw when Cena appears in his home state of Massachusetts.

Theory is United States champion and one of WWE's fastest-rising stars, and there are few things that could help take him to the next level more than facing Cena at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Paul has slotted into a nice spot on the WrestleMania card in his own right, as he is clearly gearing up for a match against Seth Rollins.

