Where The Bloodline Rank Among Greatest Factions in History Before WWE WrestleMania

8 of 8

Members: Ric Flair, Ole Anderson, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger, Barry Windham, Sting, Sid Vicious, Paul Roma, Brian Pillman, Chris Benoit, Steve McMichael, Curt Hennig, Dean Malenko, Jeff Jarrett, JJ Dillon

The Four Horsemen may not have been the first wrestling faction, but they are the inspiration for all that have come after them.

The result of a one-off line by Arn Anderson in a promo, during which he referred to himself, Ole, Blanchard and Flair as "The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse," the group grew into a dominant entity at the top of Jim Crockett Promotions.

They were the heel foil to popular babyfaces such as Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, Nikita Koloff, The Road Warriors, Barry Windham and Sting.

Flair's bravado, Blanchard's arrogance and the Andersons' gleeful ability to beat people up helped establish the group as one of the most over in wrestling history.

Over the years, stars would be cycled in and out as need demanded, with the aforementioned Windham being a great addition, but the core of Flair and Arn remained constant.

The 1990s brought tumultuous times for the Horsemen as creative failures doomed them to mediocrity, but there was no denying that during the height of their run through the National Wrestling Alliance, they were an unstoppable force that won over the fans (by angering them) and set up unforgettable rivalries that will live on well beyond the men involved.

The influence of the Horsemen can be seen in every major faction that has followed, including several on this list. There is a main eventer at the head of the group, a dominant tag team and an enforcer-type or midcard champion to go along with them.

The Bloodline, D-Generation X, Evolution and even the core of NWO are evidence of the group's influence on the immediate and long-term future of the industry.

That they are still cited as the preeminent faction in wrestling nearly 40 years after first forming is a testament to what Flair and Co. created by accident while selling a few multi-wrestler tag matches during the territory days.