Celtics' Jayson Tatum Called Out by Twitter for Struggles, Ejection in Loss to Knicks

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It was definitely a night to forget for Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics' superstar struggled mightily during Boston's 109-94 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. He finished with just 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting and 1-of-9 from three-point range.

And to top it all off, Tatum was thrown out of the game after receiving his second technical of the night with just under four minutes remaining in the game.

With the loss, the Celtics dropped to 44-18, and the gap between them and the Bucks at the top of the Eastern Conference has disappeared as they have fallen to the second seed after leading the East throughout the entire season thus far.

Celtics fans let their MVP candidate hear their displeasure on Twitter all night long.

It's the second straight game in which Tatum has struggled after doing so in Saturday night's win against the 76ers despite hitting the game-winning shot. And tonight, Boston needed him more than usual, as Jaylen Brown was out because of a personal issue.

The Celtics will need Brown back at his best and Tatum to end his mini-slump if they are going to regain the top seed in the East from a surging Bucks team that has won 14 games in a row.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have quietly gone on an impressive run of their own, winning their last six games and moving up to the five seed over the Brooklyn Nets.