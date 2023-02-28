X

    Celtics' Jayson Tatum Called Out by Twitter for Struggles, Ejection in Loss to Knicks

    Francisco RosaFebruary 28, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles against Quentin Grimes #6 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2023 in New York City.
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    It was definitely a night to forget for Jayson Tatum.

    The Celtics' superstar struggled mightily during Boston's 109-94 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. He finished with just 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting and 1-of-9 from three-point range.

    And to top it all off, Tatum was thrown out of the game after receiving his second technical of the night with just under four minutes remaining in the game.

    With the loss, the Celtics dropped to 44-18, and the gap between them and the Bucks at the top of the Eastern Conference has disappeared as they have fallen to the second seed after leading the East throughout the entire season thus far.

    Celtics fans let their MVP candidate hear their displeasure on Twitter all night long.

    KNICKS ON MSG @KnicksMSGN

    Jayson Tatum gets ejected ‼️<br><br>Josh Hart 😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/bnBoAWyuFZ">pic.twitter.com/bnBoAWyuFZ</a>

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    jayson tatum looked VERY determined to get that second tech after the josh hart three

    @JaysGotNext

    Jayson Tatum <a href="https://t.co/7JP8rwrOOU">pic.twitter.com/7JP8rwrOOU</a>

    𝘾𝙚𝙡𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙨𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘☘️ @CelticsRepublic

    "Celtics for threee" <a href="https://t.co/vzFk0qCoO5">pic.twitter.com/vzFk0qCoO5</a>

    Vin ❄️ @Deruss35

    Jayson Tatum Linsanity run <a href="https://t.co/C7sq4ZL8j0">pic.twitter.com/C7sq4ZL8j0</a>

    MambaWRLD 🐍🌍 @_JVChris_

    Jayson Tatum tonight <a href="https://t.co/JF7ZfPmEKN">pic.twitter.com/JF7ZfPmEKN</a>

    yas @ynholfc

    tatum shooting splits 42/27/66 over the last 10 games and still t4 in mvp ranking😭 imagine if another mvp candidate had this stretch

    It's the second straight game in which Tatum has struggled after doing so in Saturday night's win against the 76ers despite hitting the game-winning shot. And tonight, Boston needed him more than usual, as Jaylen Brown was out because of a personal issue.

    The Celtics will need Brown back at his best and Tatum to end his mini-slump if they are going to regain the top seed in the East from a surging Bucks team that has won 14 games in a row.

    Meanwhile, the Knicks have quietly gone on an impressive run of their own, winning their last six games and moving up to the five seed over the Brooklyn Nets.