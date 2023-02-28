X

    Joel Embiid's 76ers Criticized by NBA Twitter During Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 28, 2023

    Round 1 belongs to the Miami Heat.

    Miami defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the first of three late-season matchups between the Eastern Conference foes with a 101-99 victory on Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Jimmy Butler's incredible circus shot in the final two minutes put the visitors ahead for good, and James Harden's three-pointer at the buzzer didn't fall.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    How, Jimmy? 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CenterCourt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CenterCourt</a> <a href="https://t.co/5UXBZuMGsY">pic.twitter.com/5UXBZuMGsY</a>

    Philadelphia fell to 39-21 overall with a second straight loss and dropped further behind the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings.

    The No. 3 seed is starting to look like the ceiling for the team at this point, and Monday's loss led to some criticism:

    Jorge Sedano @Sedano

    As poorly as the Heat has played this season (by their standards), they don't fear Philly. It's not a series that is advantageous to Sixers by any means

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Doc Rivers said Sixers were flat in first half and were sloppy with the ball tonight. 20 turnovers <a href="https://t.co/hmuzYZJKS4">pic.twitter.com/hmuzYZJKS4</a>

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Sixers didn't deserve that one. Maxey nearly pulled their asses out of the fire, but a lot of cowardly zone, bad turnovers, lack of focus, etc etc. Not many positives, regardless of the slim margin of defeat <a href="https://t.co/ZQPZxqXk3R">https://t.co/ZQPZxqXk3R</a>

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    The Sixers deserve to be down about 25 points for this effort so far, yuck

    Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

    Gabe Vincent continues to torch the 76ers for some apparent reason

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    If I were the Sixers I would simply rebound the ball but I am different I guess

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Great look for Harden hits the back rim. Sixers lose, 101-99. They are 39-21.<br><br>Good fight, fun game down the stretch. But that first half was an abomination, the Sixers weren't ready to play. Can't keep trying to win games like that.

    Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

    Again, these all-bench lineups are not just ineffective, but they're also entirely unnecessary. Harden-Harris-Embiid all resting at the same time is an easily-avoidable situation. Asking ice cold Maxey to lead these units just doesn't make any sense at all. <a href="https://t.co/F23o091S7M">https://t.co/F23o091S7M</a>

    Harrison Grimm @Harrison_Grimm

    Sixers didn't deserve to win that game.

    Major Passons @Major_Passons

    Look I just want y'all to know I'm picking the Heat in any series against the 76ers. They ain't built for it

    It seemed like the 76ers were just going through the motions for stretches in the first half as Tobias Harris attempted a single shot before intermission, the bench was quiet and the offense was nowhere to be found outside of Joel Embiid and Harden.

    Miami had no trouble generating second-chance opportunities on the boards either, and Gabe Vincent caught fire from deep.

    Philadelphia also couldn't contain Butler, who told reporters he was "tired of losing" after four straight defeats coming into Monday's contest and played like it. He stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals and controlled play for extended stretches.

    The home team finally got a much-needed lift in the second half when Tyrese Maxey found his stroke from behind the arc and aggressively attacked the basket. It was able to take the lead with an alternative to Embiid and Harden getting involved, but Butler eventually played the role of hero at the end.

    The Heat and 76ers will face each other again on Wednesday, only this time the matchup will be in Miami.