Hornets' LaMelo Ball Out vs. Pistons After Suffering Right Ankle Injury

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets announced point guard LaMelo Ball suffered a right ankle injury and was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Ball suffered the injury and fell to the ground on a non-contact play when he was handling the ball:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

