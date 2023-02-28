X

    Hornets' LaMelo Ball Out vs. Pistons After Suffering Right Ankle Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 28, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court in the first quarter during their game against the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center on February 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    The Charlotte Hornets announced point guard LaMelo Ball suffered a right ankle injury and was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

    Ball suffered the injury and fell to the ground on a non-contact play when he was handling the ball:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LaMelo left the game after suffering a non-contact injury on this play <a href="https://t.co/SdWDNIRSfK">pic.twitter.com/SdWDNIRSfK</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.