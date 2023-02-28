Derek Carr Rumors: Former Raiders QB to Meet with 'Handful' of Teams at NFL Combine

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It won't just be college quarterbacks being evaluated at the NFL Combine this week. Former Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr is also set to meet with several teams in Indianapolis, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Carr, 31, was released by the Raiders on Feb. 14 after nine seasons with the organization and is now a free agent.

Rapoport went on to report that he expects Carr to sign somewhere before NFL free agency opens on March 15 in order to get "a leg up" on things. Carr has already met with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets in the weeks following his release.

