    Derek Carr Rumors: Former Raiders QB to Meet with 'Handful' of Teams at NFL Combine

    Francisco RosaFebruary 28, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders and AFC warms up during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    It won't just be college quarterbacks being evaluated at the NFL Combine this week. Former Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr is also set to meet with several teams in Indianapolis, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Carr, 31, was released by the Raiders on Feb. 14 after nine seasons with the organization and is now a free agent.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLTotalAccess?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLTotalAccess</a>: QB Derek Carr is headed to Indianapolis to meet with several teams, as his free agency comes into focus. It's about finding the right fit. <a href="https://t.co/mTN7zLZ2Ih">pic.twitter.com/mTN7zLZ2Ih</a>

    Rapoport went on to report that he expects Carr to sign somewhere before NFL free agency opens on March 15 in order to get "a leg up" on things. Carr has already met with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets in the weeks following his release.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

