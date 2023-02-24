NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Draws Interest from 3 Unknown Teams amid Jets, Saints Buzz

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Three more teams have reached out to register their interest in free-agent quarterback Derek Carr, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Carr has already met with representatives from the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets. The identity of the new entrants in the race for the four-time Pro Bowler is unknown.

The 2023 free-agency class is a star-studded group that could drastically shift the balance of power in the NFL.

Headlined by Carr and Giants running back Saquon Barkley, there are plenty of talented players across the board for teams to chase.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, Eagles running back Miles Sanders are just a few of the big names who could receive the franchise tag, sign new contracts with their teams or even potentially change teams next season.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III and Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn are some of the biggest names on the defensive side of the ball who could be changing teams.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.