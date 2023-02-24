X

    NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Draws Interest from 3 Unknown Teams amid Jets, Saints Buzz

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 24, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after scoring against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Three more teams have reached out to register their interest in free-agent quarterback Derek Carr, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    Carr has already met with representatives from the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets. The identity of the new entrants in the race for the four-time Pro Bowler is unknown.

    The 2023 free-agency class is a star-studded group that could drastically shift the balance of power in the NFL.

    Headlined by Carr and Giants running back Saquon Barkley, there are plenty of talented players across the board for teams to chase.

    Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, Eagles running back Miles Sanders are just a few of the big names who could receive the franchise tag, sign new contracts with their teams or even potentially change teams next season.

    Bills safety Jordan Poyer, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III and Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn are some of the biggest names on the defensive side of the ball who could be changing teams.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Draws Interest from 3 Unknown Teams amid Jets, Saints Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.