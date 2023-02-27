Nerlens Noel, Pistons Agree to Contract Buyout; Played in 14 Games for DET

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Nerlens Noel will have a chance to go from the worst team in the Eastern Conference to a playoff contender ahead of the season's stretch run.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Detroit Pistons completed a contract buyout for the big man, which gives him the opportunity to sign elsewhere and maintain his eligibility for a potential playoff roster after appearing in just 14 games for Detroit.

The veteran didn't see any playing time for 15 consecutive games from late November to late December and last appeared in a game on Feb. 8.

There was a time when expectations were high for the University of Kentucky product. Noel was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2013 NBA draft and earned All-Rookie First Team status in 2014-15 with the Philadelphia 76ers after he missed his first season with injury.

While he was a double-double threat as he averaged 10.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game during his time with the 76ers, they traded him to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2016-17 campaign.

He has since played for the Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Pistons as something of a journeyman who has been unable to replicate his early success with the 76ers.

Noel averaged just 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game during his brief time with the Pistons, who acquired him via trade from the Knicks ahead of the season.

It is unrealistic for any potentially interested team to expect the 28-year-old to alter the course of the season as a late addition, but he is someone who can protect the rim and battle for rebounds if given consistent playing time.

Perhaps a contender in need of frontcourt depth will take a chance on him.