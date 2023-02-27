Warriors' Andre Iguodala Says Stephen Curry Is 'Closest Thing to Jesus Christ'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Comparing NBA players to their peers both past and present is a common practice, but Andre Iguodala took things a step further when talking about Stephen Curry.

During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe for the Club Shay Shay podcast (52:30 mark), Iguodala said the future Hall of Fame guard was the "closest thing to Jesus Christ" that he had encountered when it comes to consistency:

"It's funny cuz my first, when I signed with Warriors in 2013, and you do the press conference, you say what you're supposed to say. PC. I'm coming here to try to win a championship. Nobody takes you serious but...I'm saying to myself, I've met the closest thing to Jesus Christ. Not to put that on him. But I've never seen an individual, he doesn't stray away from who he is in terms of who he is as a person. So you know what you're getting night in, night out. And I can see it. And so I'm thinking, I'm about to go try to win a championship."

Those thoughts of winning a championship came to fruition, as Golden State took home titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 with Iguodala on the roster.

Curry's transcendence on the court was a primary driving factor in those championships, although Iguodala took home the 2015 NBA Finals MVP in large part because of his defense on LeBron James during the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.