Draymond Green's MRI on Knee Injury Came Back Clean, Warriors' Steve Kerr Says

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green missed the last two games with a knee injury but received a positive update Monday.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said an MRI came back clean, which allowed Green to practice, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. He is now considered questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Golden State defeated the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves when Green was sidelined, but it likely needs the veteran healthy and on the court if it is going to make a late run and challenge the top teams in the playoffs.

Stephen Curry is also out with a leg injury, making the team's position in the standings all the more precarious.

The Warriors are 31-30 and in seventh place in the Western Conference. Yet they are just 1.5 games behind the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns and 1.5 games ahead of the 11th-seeded Trail Blazers, so there is plenty of variance on where they could end up depending on the long-term health of their primary contributors.

Green's resume includes four championships, a Defensive Player of the Year, four All-Star nods, two All-NBA selections and seven All-Defensive selections.

While he may be somewhat past his prime with his 33rd birthday approaching in March, he is still an important defender in the frontcourt and someone who can stuff the stat sheet by contributing in a variety of ways when he is playing at his best.

He is averaging 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.

The Warriors will continue relying on the combination of Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb, JaMychal Green and Patrick Baldwin Jr. in the frontcourt if Green remains out for Tuesday's contest against Portland.