    Damian Lillard on Wanting NBA Title with Blazers: I'm Willing to 'Die on That Hill'

    Francisco RosaFebruary 27, 2023

    Damian Lillard has always been committed to bringing a championship to Portland, the organization that has believed in him from the moment it drafted him sixth overall out of Weber State.

    Now, 11 seasons deep into his career and still with no ring, the 32-year-old All-Star remains as hellbent as ever in achieving that ultimate goal.

    In an ESPN feature on Lillard by Baxter Holmes, Lillard made it clear that he still wants to be like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dirk Nowitzki, who earned their championships the hard way by opting not join a superteam.

    "To that point," Lillard said, "I'm also willing to die on that hill."

