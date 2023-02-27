USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Paid 73% Less Than Gregg Berhalter in 2022, per Filing

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has enjoyed success on the pitch since his hiring in 2019, but his pay grade is not reflective of that.

According to ESPN, a tax filing for the U.S. Soccer Federation released Monday showed that Andonovski was paid $446,495, including $50,000 in bonuses from the third-place showing at the Tokyo Olympics, in the year that ended March 31, 2022. His salary is 73 percent less than Gregg Berhalter, who coached the U.S. men's national team until the end of the 2022 World Cup.

Berhalter's salary of $1.6 million, including $300,000 in bonuses, was the highest of any employee of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Pay inequality has long been an issue in U.S. soccer. Last year, representatives from the women's team reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over wage discrimination.

The U.S. women's team is coming off its fourth straight SheBelieves Cup victory this month and its ninth CONCACAF W Championship title this summer. The team, which won the last two World Cups, has already qualified for the 2023 World Cup, as well as the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

The U.S. men's team has not enjoyed as much success as the women's team. They won the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup title, but were eliminated in the round of 16 in the World Cup last year.

Berhalter's contract expired on Dec. 31, and his status is unclear as he is under investigation for a 1991 domestic violence allegation. Assistant coach Anthony Hudson was appointed interim coach last month.