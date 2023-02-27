Spencer Dinwiddie Says Nets Don't Get Calls Late in Games After Durant, Irving Trades

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets got worse on the court after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and Spencer Dinwiddie believes the team has suffered in areas that aren't as easy to see.

Following Sunday's 129-127 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Dinwiddie said he thought Durant and Irving's departures have resulted in the Nets drawing fewer fouls

"That's where you miss the superstars, especially in the fourth quarter," he said, per the New York Post's Brian Lewis. "The stretch from six minutes to 30 [seconds] left, that's really where you miss it. If you get fouled, if you get touched, you're going to get the call. Every time me and Trae Young did the same move, he gets free throws."

Brooklyn sent Durant to the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 9.

Up to that point, the Nets were attempting the second-fewest free throws per game (21.0), according to NBA.com. In what's an admittedly small sample, they've actually seen their number of free throws climb to 23.2 per game.

The trend has held in the fourth quarter as well, with Brooklyn getting to the charity stripe 7.3 times on average in the final frame after the Durant trade compared to 6.1 times before he left.

When you've dropped four of your past five games, though, it's bound to feel like there's a lot going against you. However, the numbers haven't backed up Dinwiddie's argument just yet.