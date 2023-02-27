Report: Browns' Jimmy, Dee Haslam Buy Marc Lasry's Bucks Stake at $3.5B Valuation

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have reportedly agreed to purchase Marc Lasry's stake in the Milwaukee Bucks for a $3.5 billion valuation.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, with the Haslams joining Wes Edens for the biggest stakes in the Bucks among the ownership group. Edens and Lasry spearheaded the group that bought the franchise from Herb Kohl in 2014 for $550 million.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.