Jalen Carter Won't Work Out at 2023 NFL Combine, Opts for Georgia Pro Day Showcase

Georgia star Jalen Carter won't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The highly touted defensive lineman will focus his efforts on the Bulldogs' pro day on March 15.

Carter is widely considered one of the best players in the 2023 NFL draft class. He's the No. 2 prospect on Bleacher Report's big board with an overall grade of 9.5.

It's not uncommon for players in Carter's position to be a limited participant in the combine.

The 6'3", 300-pound defender doesn't have much to prove when he's already projected to be a top-five pick. He went fourth overall to the Chicago Bears in B/R's most recent mock draft and was the first non-quarterback selected.

Carter is basically in a position where he can only hurt his draft stock by working out in Indianapolis, so why risk it?

In 13 games with Georgia this past year, Carter had 32 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. B/R NFL draft scout Matt Holder compared him to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, which is the kind of high praise that speaks for itself.

Holder wrote the Bulldogs standout "is about as versatile as they come."

"He's quick and athletic to make offensive linemen miss as a run defender and has plenty of strength to hold up against and shed one-on-one blocks," Holder said. "As a pass-rusher, he can win with power using a bull rush or push-pull move or around the edges with finesse moves."