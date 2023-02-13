2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Super Bowl Picks

0 of 31

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The No. 1 overall pick for the 2023 NFL is for sale. Why not treat it as such?



Typically, Bleacher Report does not project trades as part of the site's mock drafts. Yet most expect some needy franchise to jump into this year's top spot and select one of the premium quarterback prospects. More than one move may occur in this year's top five as teams scramble to get their signal-caller.

The Chicago Bears currently own the first selection, but they already have Justin Fields behind center. Instead of simply choosing the highest-rated player on the board, Chicago can leverage its current standing, add a valuable draft asset or two and still land a standout talent a little later in the process.



A proactive approach to selecting a franchise's favorite option among Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis—instead of hoping one falls to the right spot—is the right call. Those squads in need must be aggressive.

From there, a ripple effect will occur. The top-three quarterbacks should come off the board quickly, while the top-ranked prospects at other positions start to slide just a bit.



Who will make the move up, though?

Two teams traded up to secure their quarterbacks of the future in this projection, according to B/R's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder. Find out exactly who by continuing to read.

NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their original first-round selection after they broke the NFL's anti-tampering rules.