2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Super Bowl Picks
The No. 1 overall pick for the 2023 NFL is for sale. Why not treat it as such?
Typically, Bleacher Report does not project trades as part of the site's mock drafts. Yet most expect some needy franchise to jump into this year's top spot and select one of the premium quarterback prospects. More than one move may occur in this year's top five as teams scramble to get their signal-caller.
The Chicago Bears currently own the first selection, but they already have Justin Fields behind center. Instead of simply choosing the highest-rated player on the board, Chicago can leverage its current standing, add a valuable draft asset or two and still land a standout talent a little later in the process.
A proactive approach to selecting a franchise's favorite option among Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis—instead of hoping one falls to the right spot—is the right call. Those squads in need must be aggressive.
From there, a ripple effect will occur. The top-three quarterbacks should come off the board quickly, while the top-ranked prospects at other positions start to slide just a bit.
Who will make the move up, though?
Two teams traded up to secure their quarterbacks of the future in this projection, according to B/R's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder. Find out exactly who by continuing to read.
NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their original first-round selection after they broke the NFL's anti-tampering rules.
1. Indianapolis Colts (from Chicago): QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
TRADE: The Indianapolis Colts send this year's fourth and 35th overall draft picks, plus next year's first-round selection, to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 selection and 64th pick.
The Indianapolis Colts, specifically general manager Chris Ballard, already painted themselves into a corner. Anything less than trading up for the No. 1 overall pick for the top-ranked quarterback will be a disappointment.
"I'd do whatever it takes," Ballard responded when asked by reporters if he'd move heaven and earth to acquire a franchise quarterback after cycling through Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles for the last four seasons.
"If we thought there's a player that we're driven to get, that makes the franchise and the team better, that's what we do."
A swap between the Colts and Bears makes the most sense for both parties. The Colts get their choice of quarterback prospects to finally stop the merry-go-round behind center, while the Bears stay within the top-four selections.
The question from that point is which quarterback Indianapolis prefers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is the correct answer.
"The Colts get the most complete quarterback in the class," Klassen stated. "Stroud doesn't have a single eye-popping trait, but he checks a lot of the boxes with ease.
"The two-time Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Year is a classic pocket passer with quality processing skills and pocket management, as well as more than enough arm talent for every throw on the field. He often does his best work sifting through the middle of the field, where his high-level accuracy can really shine.
"Stroud's biggest knock is his lack of creativity outside the pocket. If he can show more of what he did versus the Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs, that concern should go away and take Stroud's game up yet another notch."
2. Houston Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
Despite being leapfrogged by a division rival, the Houston Texans shouldn't be upset with landing QB2. Some will certainly have Alabama's Bryce Young graded as QB1.
A few might have him a little further down the list, though, depending on how teams feel about the outlier. Young is listed at 6'0" and 194 pounds, yet his play constitutes an elite prospect. A franchise must reconcile those two facts.
The Texans simply need much better quarterback play.
"After two years of the milquetoast Davis Mills, Young's electric play style should be much welcomed in Houston," Klassen remarked. "Young is a tricky prospect because of his exceptionally small build and some of the deficiencies that come with his frame. But he's a crafty passer.
"The Heisman Trophy winner thrives when plays break down, and he shows rare vision amid chaos, finding throws, angles and ball locations that most other quarterbacks can't. Young is also fearless when it comes to playing under pressure and making necessary tight-window throws."
By finally investing in another franchise-caliber quarterback prospect, the Texans can really start building toward something with new head coach DeMeco Ryans and his philosophies serving as the foundation for everything to come.
3. Carolina Panthers (from Arizona): QB Will Levis, Kentucky
TRADE: The Carolina Panthers trade this year's ninth, 40th and 115th overall draft choices, as well as a 2024 second-rounder, to the Arizona Cardinals for the third overall pick.
After the Indianapolis Colts, the Carolina Panthers are the next most desperate team in the quarterback market.
Like Indianapolis, Carolina cycled through numerous starting options and failed to find anyone with any lasting power. Owner David Tepper has been open about his desire to see the team acquire a franchise quarterback because of the overall importance of the position. As such, the Panthers make the leap to the third overall pick and get ahead of the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.
In doing so, the Panthers now have their long-term starter in Kentucky's Will Levis, who seems to be a perfect fit for new head coach Frank Reich.
"Reich's offenses with the Colts were at their best when they used heavier formations, ran the ball downhill and worked play-action to generate chunk plays," Klassen noted. "That's the kind of setup Levis needs in the pros to succeed.
"Levis thrives on deeper concepts that showcase his arm talent and limit the number of eligible receivers he can target. He'll need to work on consistency within his decision-making and pocket management to up his game. Reich is a good enough coach to allow those things to happen."
4. Chicago Bears (from Indianapolis): DL Jalen Carter, Chicago
The key to a possible trade-down for the Chicago Bears doesn't necessarily revolve around compensation. Yes, the Bears want to maximize their leverage. At the same time, the organization must be cognizant of how far it actually wants to move down in the top 10.
The fourth overall pick is the ideal landing spot because the Bears can obtain quality future assets while remaining within range to draft one of the class' elite prospects. In this particular projection, the Bears fall three spots and still have their choice of any non-quarterback prospect.
"This is a dream scenario for the Bears," Holder said. "They trade back and get their pick between the top-two players on B/R's draft board, Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter.
"Both can impact a defense that's in desperate need of playmakers. Carter will walk in as Chicago's best defensive lineman and will remind fans of prime Akiem Hicks."
Carter can give head coach Matt Eberflus a DeForest Buckner-like 3-technique for his scheme like he had when he served as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator. An unleashed Carter is a game-wrecker, and he's the highest-graded defensive tackle prospect since Ndamukong Suh.
From here, the Bears can concentrate on building around quarterback Justin Fields.
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
The Seattle Seahawks are fortunate on three accounts.
First, Geno Smith rewarded the organization's faith in him as a starter after sitting behind Russell Wilson for two seasons. Second, Wilson flopped as the Denver Broncos quarterback, thus handing Seattle a top-five draft pick. Finally, this projection places Seattle in the enviable spot of landing the class' highest-graded prospect regardless of position, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., with the fifth selection.
"The Seahawks will gladly take whoever the Bears don't, thus picking up an impact defender with Anderson," Holder said. "He'll take over Bruce Irvin's role opposite of Uchenna Nwosu and form an impressive quartet of edge defenders, with Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe thrown into the mix. All four are 26 or younger."
The Seahawks, under Pete Carroll, built their reputation on a legendary defense and physical offense. Right now, Seattle's defense isn't where it needs to be after finishing 26th overall.
One of the quickest ways to disrupt an offense and improve defensive rating is by consistently creating pressure, especially in situations with players who can win one-on-one matchups.
Anderson is the No. 1 ranked prospect in this year's class because he's a consistent presence in both phases of the game. He's the wrecking ball the Seahawks currently lack.
6. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Once the top-three quarterbacks are off the board, as well as Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr. hear their names called, a slight drop-off will occur in this year's draft. Unfortunately, the Detroit Lions currently own the pick right about where that breakpoint will occur.
So, this particular selection is all about upside and what the prospect can bring to the Lions' roster.
TCU's Quentin Johnston is built like a traditional top-10 wide receiver prospect. He's 6'4" and 215 pounds with outstanding ball skills, the ability to create after the catch and is a threat as a dynamic deep target. But he has been inconsistent throughout his career, which culminated with a one-catch, three-yard effort in the National Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
"This pick feels a bit too high," Klassen admitted, "but the Lions could use an X-receiver with some speed.
"Johnston is a seamless replacement for DJ Chark, who is a free agent this offseason. Johnston does his best work stretching the field on go balls, post routes or deep crossing patterns. If Johnston gets to stride out in space, he's going to have his way and give his quarterbacks chances for explosive plays down the field.
"The two-time, first-team All-Big 12 selection is also wicked with the ball in his hands, thanks to easy change of direction skills and threatening top speed."
7. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
The Las Vegas Raiders must start with a plan at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Derek Carr doesn't plan to facilitate a trade, and he's now expected to be released before his yearly salary becomes guaranteed on Feb. 15. Another veteran addition seems the most likely path forward for the squad.
"I think Josh [McDaniels] would probably rather develop his own guy than have [Aaron] Rodgers, and I think he'd rather have [Jimmy] Garoppolo than Rodgers," an anonymous NFL executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando.
With the quarterback position likely off the board before the calendar turns to April, the Raiders can concentrate on improving their bottom-four pass defense. Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. can give Las Vegas a true top corner to bolster a secondary in need of reinforcements.
"Porter Jr. is a long defender (6'2", 194 lbs.) with great man cover skills," Giddings said. "Ultra-aggressive when playing from press, he does a good job of controlling and rerouting receivers while they work down the field. He has shown good ball skills and the ability to play through receivers downfield.
"The Raiders can pair Porter with Nate Hobbs to establish a talented young duo."
8. Atlanta Falcons: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
Quarterback remains a mystery in Atlanta, but the Falcons can address another premium position if they don't find themselves in a position to draft a top-graded incoming signal-caller.
The organization already committed to defensive tackle Grady Jarrett by signing him to a three-year, $50.5 million contract extension last offseason. He needs a running mate working off the edge.
Besides Jarrett, no player on the Falcons roster managed more than four sacks last season.
"Atlanta has been looking for pass-rush help on the outside for some time," Holder agreed. "Clemson's Myles Murphy might not have the production that jumps off the page, but he does have plenty of traits that will transfer over to the next level as a unique athlete at 275 pounds.
"Plus, the Georgia native gets to play for his hometown team."
With Murphy, Jarrett, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Anderson, Richie Grant and A.J. Terrell, the Falcons are piecing together significant talent at all three levels of their defense.
Maybe the organization allows Desmond Ridder a full season to show he's capable of leading the offense or brings in another veteran quarterback. Either way, Atlanta is slowly building a strong foundation to compete in the shaky NFC South.
9. Arizona Cardinals (from Carolina): OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
A lot of uncertainty still exists within the Arizona Cardinals organization. What everyone knows is the team's offensive line requires significant upgrades to help Kyler Murray once he's fully healed from this year's season-ending knee injury.
Northwestern's Peter Skoronski is the class' top-rated blocker—whether he's viewed as an offensive tackle or guard.
"Skoronski is a seasoned, polished blocker with the skill set to fill in at multiple positions as the most 'pro-ready' lineman in this class," Thorn stated. "His selection here provides Arizona with a player in the mold of Joe Thuney—a high-end guard that can play tackle in a pinch.
"With D.J. Humphries in place at left tackle, Skoronski would make the most sense sliding inside to left guard, giving the offense a rock solid duo to build their line around over the next few seasons."
While a duo of Humphries and Skoronski forms a strong blindside tandem, the Cardinals may even flirt with the idea of settling their top-10 draft pick into right tackle. Kelvin Beachum overcame prototypical size concerns for the entirety of his 11-year career. However, Beachum turns 34 later this year after testing free agency.
Either way, Skoronski brings much-needed quality and versatility to a crumbling front.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
A Super Bowl appearance coupled with a top-10 draft pick should make everyone else in the league jealous of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Considering the organization's modus operandi, another investment in its defensive front is not surprising whatsoever. Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson provides further flexibility as an ascending prospect.
"While the Eagles don't have an immediate need on their defensive line after leading the league in sacks, they are getting older up front with multiple free agents set to hit the open market," Holder mentioned. "Philadelphia also has a history of stockpiling first-round pass-rushers even if it isn't a particular need.
"Wilson can come in and play multiple spots along the line and serve as Brandon Graham's eventual or outright replacement."
As of now, the aging sextet of Graham, Robert Quinn, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph are all set to enter free agency.
Philadelphia remains extremely talented in the trenches with Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett. But the team's defensive identity is coming at opposing quarterback in waves. The 6'6", 275-pound Wilson can play anywhere from 1- to 7-technique depending on the situation and give the Eagles plenty of different looks.
11. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
In a loaded tight end class, Notre Dame's Michael Mayer stands above the rest.
Currently, B/R's Scouting Department has this year's TE1 graded as a top-five overall prospect. While positional value will almost certainly drive Mayer's stock down to some degree, his capabilities of changing an offense and serving as an elite target should be without question.
For the Tennessee Titans, Mayer brings much-needed help as another weapon while providing a slight boost as a blocker when he does work in-line.
"Regardless of whether the Titans stick with current starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on offense or turn to Malik Willis, they need a real-deal tight end," Klassen stated. "Mayer is the full package and would easily fit into whichever offense the Titans want to run.
"At 6'4" and 265 pounds, Mayer rocks the ideal build for the position and possesses effortless movement skills. The consensus All-American especially shines at playing the ball in the air. He's extremely confident and effective in boxing defenders out and finding the ball at its highest point. Mayer's a solid blocker, too, which will be needed in this offense."
A pairing of Mayer and Chigoziem Okonkwo gives the Titans all of the reasons they need to run 12 personnel as their primary offensive set.
12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
With the Houston Texans already landing the new face of their franchise in quarterback Bryce Young, the organization can start laying the groundwork for DeMeco Ryans' defense.
"Houston is another team that needs a lot of help on their defensive line," Holder mentioned. "They could go with either an edge defender or defensive tackle. Clemson's Bryan Bresee is the best one still available. He's far from a finished product but has plenty of upside and could be another nice young piece on the Texans' defense."
As defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, Ryans was fortunate to have the likes of Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead playing along his front.
The Texans certainly don't have anyone close to the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year on their roster, but they don't necessarily need one. Quality, well-placed additions can immediately improve the group and help the entire unit.
Bresee fell out of the top 10 because of extensive medical issues (torn ACL and a kidney infection) over the last two seasons, not because of his natural ability. A fully healthy Bresee has the size (6'5", 305 lbs.), power and quickness to consistently reestablish the line of scrimmage along the interior and even provide a handful of reps as an edge defender.
13. New York Jets: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas won't give up on addressing the offensive line until it's properly built.
Mekhi Becton has been a disappointment. George Fant is a pending free agent. Alijah Vera-Tucker is coming off a season-ending triceps injury. The entirety of the Jets' front was pieced together by bubble gum and duct tape by the end of the 2022 campaign.
Long-term solutions are necessary, and Douglas takes yet another first-round swing with Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr.
"Johnson is a very athletic tackle prospect with underrated competitive toughness, finishing skills and the body control to sustain blocks at a high level," Thorn said. "He is still young (21) and inexperienced, with room to improve his anchoring skills and overall play strength. But the consensus All-American presents enough strengths in his game to start early while the rest of his game catches up.
"The Jets do have a couple of viable tackle possibilities with Becton and Max Mitchell, but their recent injury history warrants another option heading into training camp. Johnson gives them another piece to compete with those two while helping to solidify one of the most difficult positions to fill."
Johnson did start at right guard in 2021 if those other young tackles impress.
14. New England Patriots: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
In order for Mac Jones to be an effective starting quarterback, the New England Patriots starter needs to be placed in a fortified cockpit.
He certainly excelled as part of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Jones also performed well under the tutelage of Josh McDaniels. But everything fell apart last season with issues within the roster and poor decisions among the coaching staff.
A back-to-basics approach is necessary and starts by rebuilding the trenches with the addition of Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones.
"The Patriots aren't afraid to select a player in need of additional polish as long as the physical traits are in place of a long-time starter, which is an apt description of Jones," Thorn argued. "Despite just 19 collegiate starts, Jones flashed a Pro Bowl-caliber blend of size, power and movement skills. If harnessed properly and refined over time, he could become a high-end starter at tackle.
"Jones is only 21 years old and gives the Patriots a young duo on the left side, with last year's first-round pick Cole Strange, that could settle a portion of the front five for the next decade."
Isaiah Wynn may not have worked out New England's favor, but Jones is more naturally gifted by far with all of the traits to eventually thrive.
15. Green Bay Packers: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Aaron Rodgers might finally be done with the Green Bay Packers, and the organization breaks tradition by selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft. The setup is dripping with irony.
While Rodgers' situation has yet to be sorted, the addition of a top-notch target to go along with Christian Watson remains a strong possibility, especially if Allen Lazard leaves in free agency.
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an ideal slot receiver to fill the potential void.
"Assuming Allen Lazard is out in Green Bay, Smith-Njigba slots in perfectly," Klassen said. "Smith-Njigba was a slot-only player at Ohio State, and that will likely be his role in the NFL. He's a graceful, bendy route-runner who weaves between defenders with ease, especially over the middle of the field.
"Smith-Njigba also boasts comfort working in traffic and strong hands to fight for the ball, which are necessary traits for a slot target. The soon-to-be-21-year-old target lacks top-end speed, but the Packers can lean on Watson to serve as their deep threat."
The primary concern with the Ohio State underclassman is his recovery from a hamstring injury that cost him almost all of the 2022 campaign. If healthy, Smith-Njigba is counted among the top WR prospects.
16. Washington Commanders: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
Sam Howell may or may not be the Washington Commanders' future at quarterback. Those within the organization are doing everything they can publicly to build him up as such. However, the Commanders can't go into the season without hedging their bet to some degree.
As of now, Howell is a former fifth-round draft pick who played in one professional game. He shouldn't be handed anything. Instead, the organization should jump at an opportunity to draft the most physically gifted quarterback prospect in this year's class.
"The Commanders take the biggest roll of the dice at quarterback with Florida's Anthony Richardson," Klassen said. "Richardson is a toolsy prospect with unlimited upside. He's a fast, explosive runner at 6'4" and 231 pounds, and he's in contention with Will Levis for the class' best arm. He's an outstanding pocket manager, too.
"However, Richardson is an incomplete prospect. He only started one year in college, with plenty of rough edges to smooth out as a passer."
Washington can enter the season with both. Howell will get his chance to start. If he doesn't perform well, the second-year signal-caller eventually gives way to the far more gifted option.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
Certain NFL franchises are known for the specific way they draft talent to fit their culture.
The Pittsburgh Steelers load up on linebacker talent. They have since the 1970s. Even though the team already features T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, the possibility of adding a talent the caliber of Georgia's Nolan Smith is far too tempting.
"This pairing feels like a perfect fit for the Steelers," Holder said. "Smith was a team captain in college and is much more physical than his 235-pound frame would suggest. They'll have a nice trio of edge rushers with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Smith."
The two-time national champion also provides the organization with on- and off-field flexibility.
On the field, the Steelers can utilize numerous different looks with Watt, Highsmith and Smith in the lineup at the same time. The rookie could also bump to off-ball linebacker at times to give a few looks there.
From a business standpoint, Highsmith is a free agent after this upcoming season. The Steelers won't be locked into handing out another significant contract extension with Smith on the roster. Also, Malik Reed is set to enter free agency this year as well.
18. Detroit Lions: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
The Detroit Lions now serve as the poster boys for how to successfully execute a rebuild.
In the first year under Dan Campbell's tutelage, the Lions finished 3-13-1, but the outmatched roster continued to be competitive in every single contest. Detroit added significant talent in Year 2, improved to 9-8 and just missed out on a postseason berth. Now in the current regime's third year, more problem areas can be addressed to round out the Lions' burgeoning roster.
Detroit's secondary remains a mess. The group finished bottom three in pass defense this past season. Amani Oruwariye and Mike Hughes are pending free agents, and the team still doesn't exactly know what it has in the 2020 third overall draft pick, Jeff Okudah.
Utah's Clark Phillips III is a premier ball-hawk with 27 defended passes, eight interceptions and three defensive touchdowns over the last two seasons.
"Phillips had an outstanding year and became a unanimous All-American," Giddings noted. "Though slightly undersized (5'10", 183 lbs.), he has all the skills needed to play defensive back at a high level. As an elite athlete, he does a great job of staying in receiver's hip pockets and fluidly getting out of breaks, while also showing top-notch ball skills.
"The Lions would look to play Phillips in the slot initially, but he could also play outside if needed."
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge BJ Ojulari, LSU
With Tom Brady retiring (again), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must find a new identity. It's likely to start on the defensive side of the ball.
The Buccaneers struggled on offense last season, even with Brady leading the way. Now, they need to find a new quarterback, new coordinator and new scheme to maximize what the roster still features on that side of the ball.
The defense, meanwhile, is much further along with the likes of Vita Vea, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Devin White, Carlton Davis and Antoine Winfield Jr. Another explosive piece to the puzzle can be added with the selection of LSU's BJ Ojulari.
"With William Gholston and Carl Nassib are set to be free agents, leaving Tampa Bay razor-thin on the edge," Holder noted. "While fans will certainly want to get Brady's replacement in the first round, the four highest-ranked quarterbacks were off the board at this point. So, the best option is to fill another need.
"Ojulari fits in nicely with Vea and Tryon-Shoyinka to give the Bucs a young defensive line to build around."
The edge-defender provides quickness and a plethora of pass-rush moves to bookend the front and gives head coach Todd Bowles what he prefers: A talented and aggressive defense.
20. Seattle Seahawks: IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Earlier, the Seattle Seahawks drafted a defensive centerpiece in Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. The selection of the class' top center prospect in Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz isn't nearly as sexy, though it may be just as crucial.
"Schmitz will be 24 years old as a rookie and has a ready-made skill set to start right away for a team at the pivot," Thorn said. "Schmitz checks the boxes from a play strength, demeanor and intangible perspective that are so critical to quarterback the offensive line.
"Meanwhile, the Seahawks' top two centers are scheduled to be free agents, thus making this selection a natural fit for need.
"Schmitz does need to do a better job of staying on his feet and playing under control when he gets out in space and as a pass-protector. But his playing style is an ideal fit in Seattle and his strength would be a quick upgrade over last year's starter, Austin Blythe."
The first-team All-American experienced a Senior Bowl bump after a strong week in Mobile, Alabama. His status shouldn't be considered inflated, though. Schmitz was a top-graded center prospect last year before he surprisingly chose to return to Minnesota. Now, he can immediately step in and anchor the Seahawks' front five.
21. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jordan Addison, USC
The Los Angeles Chargers are already in the red for the 2023 season, and they haven't even begun contract negotiations with quarterback Justin Herbert. By cutting stalwart wide receiver Keenan Allen, who turns 31 in April, with a post-June 1 designation, the team saves $17.5 million in one fell swoop, according to Over The Cap.
With Allen possibly gone, DeAndre Carter set to test free agency and Mike Williams' injury history, wide receiver remains at the forefront of the Chargers' concerns. After all, the entire point of signing a young quarterback to a megacontract extension is to maximize his long-term potential and Super Bowl window.
USC's Jordan Addison could very well be the class' best wide receiver. Though a slight frame (6'0", 175 lbs.) will knock him down a notch for some organizations, he's exactly what the Chargers need.
"Addison provides the boost of speed this Chargers offense had been missing," Klassen said. "Despite being thin, Addison makes up for it with instant acceleration and the movement skills of a jackrabbit. He's explosive both in his routes and with the ball in his hands.
"The Biletnikoff Award winner is a perfect secondary receiver, who can stretch the field and be used as a jet motion threat. Hopefully, the acquisition of a player with Addison's explosive potential pushes the Chargers toward being a more aggressive offense."
22. Baltimore Ravens: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Anything other than a wide receiver at this slot should be considered a disappointment.
Yes, the Baltimore Ravens are consistently one of the best franchises when it comes to drafting, and they tend to stay true to their board. But the franchise's entire direction is at stake.
This offseason is about Lamar Jackson, keeping him on the roster and making the quarterback happy.
With Greg Roman stepping down as coordinator, the team appears set to open up the offense. In order to do so, the Ravens must accumulate more talent on the outside and stop relying so heavily on their tight ends.
Boston College's Zay Flowers might be another undersized target (5'10, 172 lbs.), but he provides an explosive element every time he touches the ball.
"Flowers gives the Ravens the speed and flexibility at wide receiver that they have been searching for," Klassen agreed. "A healthy Rashod Bateman will return to serve as the X-receiver, but Flowers would fit in perfectly as a slot or Z-receiver hybrid, who can move around the formation and be used to stretch the field.
"The two-time, first-team All-ACC receiver plays with blazing speed and smooth twitchiness, which shine in his short-area route-running."
23. Minnesota Vikings: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
How long are the Minnesota Vikings going to rely on veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson?
Peterson is a pending free agent. Besides, he turns 33 before the start of the 2023 campaign. Maybe it's time to move on and find a younger, fresher option to serve as one of the team's outside corners.
Minnesota's other top corner, Chandon Sullivan, happens to be a free agent as well. Even if one or both return, secondary help is a necessity in Minnesota.
South Carolina's Cam Smith is a smooth cover option to bolster the group and give it options.
"The second-team All-SEC performer is an instinctual cornerback with high football intellect and outstanding athleticism," Giddings said. "Smith does a great job of staying low out of his breaks, showing great closing speed and presents excellent timing regarding potential pass break-ups.
"Smith has been a top cornerback in the SEC for the last two seasons and will be added to the mix alongside Andrew Booth Jr., who will be returning from a season-ending knee injury, with the hopes of replacing Peterson."
Over the long haul, a trio of Smith, Booth and first-round safety Lewis Cine presents a promising secondary.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Doug Pederson's brought the caliber of coaching and stability that a talented-yet-underachieving Jacksonville Jaguars squad desperately needed. The coach's steady hand coupled with Trevor Lawrence's continued development allowed the Jaguars to become playoff participants after back-to-back years with the league's worst record.
The Jaguars can continue to build upon their recent success by placing even more talent around Lawrence. Utah's Dalton Kincaid is the class' most well-rounded tight end.
"This is a perfect pairing of quarterback and pass-catcher," Klassen stated. "Kincaid excels as a pass-catcher thanks to his flexibility and hand-eye coordination. He consistently locates the ball and snatches it out of the air from any position. His skill set pairs well with Trevor Lawrence, who does well throwing around defenders in tight windows to give his receivers chances.
"Lawrence and Kincaid could be an explosive duo in short order."
Evan Engram is a pending free agent. A mutual interest may exist in re-signing the tight end after he finally seemed to find his niche as a receiver. However, Engram's retention doesn't entirely rule out Kincaid, who can play multiple roles. Kincaid is capable of contributing in-line, on the wing or out wide.
25. New York Giants: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
The New York Giants exceeded every expectation placed upon them prior to the 2022 campaign. Brian Daboll and Co. did so despite glaring deficiencies with the team's roster, hence why Daboll won this year's NFL Coach of the Year award.
Offensively, the organization has massive decisions to make regarding quarterback Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, since both are pending free agents. That said, both are expected back.
From there, offensive weapons and offensive line improvements are necessary. Yet the Giants concentrate on the defensive side of the ball with this selection.
Illinois' Devon Witherspoon provides further stability for an already talented defense to make sure the back line remains solid.
"Witherspoon is a press-man corner," Giddings stated. "He does an excellent job of moving his feet to stay in position while shooting his hands to keep receivers in front of him. With the ball in the air he turns into the receiver and attacks the ball. He also plays his part in the run game by triggering quickly and delivering bone crushing hits.
"With starting cornerback Fabian Moreau an unrestricted free agent, the Giants could look to Witherspoon to fill that role."
The underclassman can immediately step into the outside spot opposite Adoree' Jackson.
26. Dallas Cowboys: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Imagine how much havoc a defense featuring Micah Parsons and Arkansas' Drew Sanders could create.
Sanders isn't a typical off-ball linebacker. Like Parsons, the Alabama transfer is a hybrid defender as comfortable playing off the ball as he is rushing off the edge. The amount of flexibility his addition provides will give Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn dreams of exotic alignments that induce nightmares for opposing offensive staffs.
Besides, the Denton, Texas, native is tailor-made for the Cowboys.
"An athletic linebacker from Arkansas? Jerry Jones won't be able to help himself," Holder quipped. "Sanders only played off-ball linebacker for one season in college but managed to be a Butkus Award finalist. At 6'5" and 235 pounds, he's extremely athletic and has a great frame to build on.
"This selection also allows Dallas to move on from Leighton Vander Esch to create a young and impressive linebacker duo."
Sanders transferred from the Crimson Tide because he wanted to show his versatility. The former 5-star recruit certainly did with 103 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season.
With both Vander Esch and Anthony Barr set to hit free agency, Sanders is a natural fit.
27. Buffalo Bills: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
At some point, the Buffalo Bills must take the mantle of the league's most talented squad and turn it into something of substance. What will it take to finally push the AFC powerhouse from a playoff participant into a Super Bowl winner? The correct answer is someone who legitimately takes pressure off of quarterback Josh Allen.
"A true three-down back would do wonders for the Bills offense," Klassen remarked. "Robinson is clearly the best back in a loaded positional group.
"As a runner, it's tough to find many players with Robinson's blend of acceleration, balance, and flexibility. He's got the tools to break tackles in all kinds of ways. As part of the passing game, Robinson excels as a receiver with comfortable hands and holds up well in protection. He's a complete back, something the Bills have struggled to find during the Josh Allen era."
More often than not, Buffalo's offense is predicated on Allen making a play, either as a runner or by completing a difficult pass. Robinson is a legitimate top-10 talent regardless of position, with the skill set to affect the offense in both phases.
If defenses have to account for someone in and out of the backfield at all times, Allen's life becomes easier.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
The Cincinnati Bengals are now in the third offseason of trying to get the offensive line right to properly protect quarterback Joe Burrow.
To be fair, the unit is further along today than it was a year ago. But it's still not quite where it needs to be. Another first-round investment will go a long way, especially with the acquisition of the class' top right tackle prospect, Tennessee's Darnell Wright.
"The Bengals saw both starting tackles take a step back from their prior seasons and have both of them coming off of injuries," Thorn noted. "La'el Collins is the older of the two tackles with the most wear on his body. His replacement being the higher priority makes the most sense.
"Coincidentally, Wright fits in the same mold of as Collins from a size (6'5", 342 lbs.), physicality and power perspective. As such this pick provides Cincinnati with a younger version of what they had hoped for when they signed Collins last offseason.
"Wright took his game to another level this past season then carried that over to win practice player of the week in Mobile. The first-team All-SEC performer still has a feast or famine element to his game and needs to learn how to become more selective with his aggressiveness, but his rare power and balance to recover at his size can't be taught. In fact, they're highly coveted traits at the NFL level."
29. New Orleans Saints (from Denver): Edge Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
The New Orleans Saints are in a bind. They're not particularly good. They're getting old in certain spots. They don't have a starting-caliber quarterback on the roster. Oh, the franchise is well into the red financially, as always.
To make matters worse, the team traded away its own first-round pick during last year's draft, thus surrendering what became a top-10 selection. The Saints only have this particular selection thanks to the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as their head coach.
However, things aren't as bad as they seem. A Derek Carr acquisition remains a legitimate possibility. No organization is better at massaging the salary cap, and they still have a first-round pick to add talent.
"Marcus Davenport is set to be a free agent, and the Saints really need to get younger on defense," Holder said. "Iowa State's Will McDonald IV is a unique athlete, who is exceptional at getting after the quarterback. But the three-time first-team All-Big 12 defender needs to bulk up to be better against the run.
"Cameron Jordan can serve as a mentor for McDonald as he works to develop into an every-down player."
Jordan's status is another part of this equation. The eight-time Pro Bowl honoree turns 34 this summer, and his current contract ends after the 2024 campaign.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
The Philadelphia Eagles lucked into an excellent setup when the rival New York Giants decided to cut James Bradberry for financial reasons late in last year's offseason.
Bradberry became available in May long after free agency began and the NFL draft passed. Less than two weeks later, Bradberry signed with the Eagles. The veteran corner has been a wonderful addition to complete Philadelphia's secondary, but he's a pending free agent.
Instead of trying to re-sign the soon-to-be 30-year-old defensive back, the Eagles can reinvest with another big, physical corner in Oregon's Christian Gonzalez.
"Gonzalez is a cornerback with outstanding size (6'2", 201 lbs.) and length," Giddings exclaimed. "Despite being the size of some safeties, the early entrant has shown the ability to open his hips and run.
"As a natural ball-hawk, Gonzalez does a great job of capitalizing on his opportunities. The first-team All-Pac-12 defender is a more-than-willing run defender and uses his size to wrap up and take down ball-carriers.
"Bradberry held his end up of the deal, but the Eagles now need youth at the cornerback position."
A rookie opposite Darius Slay will also keep expenses lowered, since the latter has a $26.1 million salary-cap charge next fall.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: DL Siaki Ika, Baylor
Chris Jones is the engine that drives the Kansas City Chiefs defense. While Jones' play is on par with the league's best defenders, the organization can do a better job building around him.
"One of the Chiefs' biggest goals this offseason will be finding Jones some help along the defensive line," Holder agreed. "If Baylor's Siaki Ika can keep his weight under control, he has rare quickness for his size and can serve as an effective pass rusher who can take some of the attention off Jones.
"Plus, it doesn't hurt that Ika is basically a large boulder to stonewall opposing run games."
Traditional nose tackles should slowly start regaining their footing in a league where opposing run games were more effective than ever. The philosophical shift of dropping more into coverage to confuse quarterbacks coupled with adding smaller, faster defenders to offset passing games allowed gap-blocking schemes to thrive.
The counterpunch from defenses is to get bigger and more physical defenders, particularly along the interior.
The 6'4", 358-pound Ika is a load. He's difficult to move at the point of attack, with the ability to collapse the pocket. With Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders set to enter free agency, Ika is a natural addition.