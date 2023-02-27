Blazers' Damian Lillard Drops 71 vs. Rockets, Gets Drug Tested After Historic Game

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Damian Lillard's 71-point bonanza did not come without a cost.

The Portland Trail Blazers star was informed of a random NBA drug test immediately after Sunday's 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets.

"I know I've got a lot of tattoos, but when you're doing a blood draw, it's different from tattoos. It brought me down from here to the floor," Lillard told reporters after the game.

