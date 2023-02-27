X

    Blazers' Damian Lillard Drops 71 vs. Rockets, Gets Drug Tested After Historic Game

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 27, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 26: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers and TyTy Washington Jr. #0 of the Houston Rockets in action during the first quarter at the Moda Center on February 26, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    Damian Lillard's 71-point bonanza did not come without a cost.

    The Portland Trail Blazers star was informed of a random NBA drug test immediately after Sunday's 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets.

    "I know I've got a lot of tattoos, but when you're doing a blood draw, it's different from tattoos. It brought me down from here to the floor," Lillard told reporters after the game.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.