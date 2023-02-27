Last-Minute Predictions for Top Prospects at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

2 of 5

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Anthony Richardson is one of the more polarizing prospects in this class. The Florida product hasn't found a ton of success on the field and appears far from NFL-ready, but he possesses world-class athleticism and arguably has more upside than any other quarterback who has come into the league in years.

On paper, Richardson has just about everything a team could want in a signal-caller. He stands a solid 6'4", 232 pounds, has an absolute cannon for an arm and is often the most elusive player on the field. The Gators star couldn't convert that natural talent into high-level production, however, due to issues with his accuracy, footwork and rhythm.

Fortunately for Richardson, he'll have a chance to make one of his last impressions before the draft a lasting one in a setting that will make him look like a superstar.

The combine is the perfect place for Richardson to secure his status as not only one of the first quarterbacks off the board this year, but one of the first players to be selected in the first round.

The Bleacher Report Scouting Department already has Richardson ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect and he could see a significant bump up that list by the end of the week.

When teams see Richardson's elite measurables and unreal testing numbers, there is a strong chance they will fall in love with his ceiling and envision him dominating NFL defenses with his big-play potential.

It may take a long time for Richardson to get to the point where he's contributing at the professional level and there is plenty of risks involved in selecting him on Day 1, but front offices will be smitten with his potential if he puts on the type of showing for the ages he's capable of at the combine.

A great performance in Indianapolis, coupled with highlight-reel footage of Richardson ripping off multiple 80-plus yard touchdown runs and making effortless throws to his receivers way downfield, will have at least one team in the top-five—or planning to trade up that high—willing to overlook his issues connecting on even short-range passes at times and myriad of mistakes he's made as a passer in Gainesville.