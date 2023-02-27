Klay Thompson Wows NBA Fans During 32-Point Showing in Warriors' Win vs. Timberwolves

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Throughout much of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors looked like they were in danger of suffering a disappointing home loss that would've dropped them below .500.

Fortunately for the fans at Chase Center, Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson refused to go down easily and spearheaded a late comeback for a 109-104 win. Thompson scored a game-high 32 points, 20 of which came in the second half.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 14 points thanks to a sluggish start to the game. The Timberwolves led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter before Thompson started to light it up.

With his fellow Big Three members Stephen Curry (leg) and Draymond Green (knee) sidelined, Thompson was left to shoulder the load for Golden State, and he delivered a performance reminiscent of his play before his devastating leg injuries.

NBA Twitter erupted with adulation for Thompson after his impressive performance on Sunday:

The Warriors have now earned back-to-back victories to start their five-game homestand. The defending champs have struggled mightily on the road this year, so this stretch is crucial to the team's hopes of rising in the Western Conference standings.

Thompson's continued brilliance will be necessary for Golden State as the postseason approaches. As he gets more comfortable, it will only benefit the team when Curry, Green and Andrew Wiggins (personal) return.

The Warriors (31-30) will look for their third straight win when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31) on Tuesday.