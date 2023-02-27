Klay Thompson Wows NBA Fans During 32-Point Showing in Warriors' Win vs. Timberwolves

Klay Thompson Wows NBA Fans During 32-Point Showing in Warriors' Win vs. TimberwolvesFebruary 27, 2023
Throughout much of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors looked like they were in danger of suffering a disappointing home loss that would've dropped them below .500.
Fortunately for the fans at Chase Center, Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson refused to go down easily and spearheaded a late comeback for a 109-104 win. Thompson scored a game-high 32 points, 20 of which came in the second half.
The Warriors trailed by as many as 14 points thanks to a sluggish start to the game. The Timberwolves led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter before Thompson started to light it up.
With his fellow Big Three members Stephen Curry (leg) and Draymond Green (knee) sidelined, Thompson was left to shoulder the load for Golden State, and he delivered a performance reminiscent of his play before his devastating leg injuries.
NBA Twitter erupted with adulation for Thompson after his impressive performance on Sunday:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bumpy path, but Klay Thompson has delivered two of his biggest performances of the season at a must-have time. Warriors beat the Rockets and Timberwolves without Curry/Wiggins/Draymond. Klay goes for 42 and 32 points. Warriors climb back to 31-30 and inch into the #7 seed.
Ben Stinar @BenStinar
Klay Thompson <br>5x NBA All-Star<br>4x NBA Champion <br>6 straight NBA Finals (when he plays) <br>Warriors missed playoffs without him (both times) <br>Shot 40% 3P+ EVERY SINGLE SEASON except last year <br>Before the injury, top-ten on ball defender in the league <br><br>He is an all time great people
The Warriors have now earned back-to-back victories to start their five-game homestand. The defending champs have struggled mightily on the road this year, so this stretch is crucial to the team's hopes of rising in the Western Conference standings.
Thompson's continued brilliance will be necessary for Golden State as the postseason approaches. As he gets more comfortable, it will only benefit the team when Curry, Green and Andrew Wiggins (personal) return.
The Warriors (31-30) will look for their third straight win when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31) on Tuesday.