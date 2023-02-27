X

    Klay Thompson Wows NBA Fans During 32-Point Showing in Warriors' Win vs. Timberwolves

    Doric SamFebruary 27, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors moves the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 26, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Throughout much of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors looked like they were in danger of suffering a disappointing home loss that would've dropped them below .500.

    Fortunately for the fans at Chase Center, Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson refused to go down easily and spearheaded a late comeback for a 109-104 win. Thompson scored a game-high 32 points, 20 of which came in the second half.

    The Warriors trailed by as many as 14 points thanks to a sluggish start to the game. The Timberwolves led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter before Thompson started to light it up.

    With his fellow Big Three members Stephen Curry (leg) and Draymond Green (knee) sidelined, Thompson was left to shoulder the load for Golden State, and he delivered a performance reminiscent of his play before his devastating leg injuries.

    NBA Twitter erupted with adulation for Thompson after his impressive performance on Sunday:

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Bumpy path, but Klay Thompson has delivered two of his biggest performances of the season at a must-have time. Warriors beat the Rockets and Timberwolves without Curry/Wiggins/Draymond. Klay goes for 42 and 32 points. Warriors climb back to 31-30 and inch into the #7 seed.

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    I see ya <a href="https://twitter.com/KlayThompson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KlayThompson</a>!

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    Wow, Klay. Part II

    NBA @NBA

    Klay puts the <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> up 6 with the HUGE triple!<br><br>He's got 32 PTS (6 3PM)... Final minutes on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/nEWSBmS9MF">pic.twitter.com/nEWSBmS9MF</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KLAY WHAT A SHOT 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSWarriors</a>)<a href="https://t.co/XVLIcMMcjh">pic.twitter.com/XVLIcMMcjh</a>

    Festus Ezeli @FestusEzeli

    That's a top 10 shot by Klay 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bank?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bank</a>!

    warriorsworld @warriorsworld

    That last shot by Klay was incredible

    WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse

    KLAY JUST HIT THE CRAZIEST SHOT EVER

    Ben Stinar @BenStinar

    Klay Thompson <br>5x NBA All-Star<br>4x NBA Champion <br>6 straight NBA Finals (when he plays) <br>Warriors missed playoffs without him (both times) <br>Shot 40% 3P+ EVERY SINGLE SEASON except last year <br>Before the injury, top-ten on ball defender in the league <br><br>He is an all time great people

    Michael @mrstealyootacoz

    Klay Thompson is a Top 75 player of all time. I don't care what anybody says.

    sam esfandiari @samesfandiari

    Klay is an MFer

    Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

    Killa Klay <a href="https://t.co/rSAH5MoDfn">pic.twitter.com/rSAH5MoDfn</a>

    David K. Li @davidkli

    Klay carrying all of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a> right now.

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    WARRIORS RAN ELEVATOR FOR KLAY <a href="https://t.co/vmOwA3wSot">pic.twitter.com/vmOwA3wSot</a>

    Jackson Lloyd @JacksonLloydNBA

    Your heart sinks when Klay Thompson comes off and it's elevator doors closing.

    𝐋• @clarkkent415

    I think Klay's game is the best it's ever been

    THEGODFRESCO 🏁 @GSDOUBLEU

    Since the new year, Klay has been playing some of the best basketball of his career

    CERTIFIED WARRIOR BOY @sumiiitup

    KLAY THOMPSON IS A BAD BAD MAN

    95.7 The Game @957thegame

    Klay getting FIRED UP tonight 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/m11f9HhgJj">pic.twitter.com/m11f9HhgJj</a>

    The Warriors have now earned back-to-back victories to start their five-game homestand. The defending champs have struggled mightily on the road this year, so this stretch is crucial to the team's hopes of rising in the Western Conference standings.

    Thompson's continued brilliance will be necessary for Golden State as the postseason approaches. As he gets more comfortable, it will only benefit the team when Curry, Green and Andrew Wiggins (personal) return.

    The Warriors (31-30) will look for their third straight win when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31) on Tuesday.