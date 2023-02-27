MJF vs. Danielson Carrying AEW, Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 39, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Of the several matches slated for AEW Revolution this Sunday, MJF vs. Bryan Danielson has been the best built bout of them all, with nothing else coming remotely close.

The inconsistent quality of Dynamite in the past two months has caused the hype for the event to suffer considerably. Although it should deliver, as almost all of All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-views have, the AEW World Championship main event is the only match to receive significant and consistent creative effort and attention.

WWE will need to avoid this issue with WrestleMania 39 fast approaching. Three matches have already been confirmed for the card with many more teased and expected, but Becky Lynch—arguably the company's biggest female star on the roster—doesn't have an obvious path to the The Show of Shows.

The Man and Lita will challenge Damage CTRL on Monday's Raw, but nothing else is set in stone for her beyond that. The conclusion to that contest should give us a better idea of what WWE (hopefully) has in store for her as well as where it makes the most sense to slot her in the loaded lineup.

This installment of Quick Takes will discuss Lynch's WrestleMania role, how to ensure Bianca Belair remains an interesting character, how a returning FTR can be a big boost to AEW's stagnant tag team division, and more.