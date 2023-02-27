Jack Johnson Traded to Avalanche from Blackhawks; Won Stanley Cup with COL in 2022

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jack Johnson is headed back to Colorado after the Chicago Blackhawks defenseman was traded to the Avalanche on Sunday, according to an announcement by the organization. In return, Chicago received 27-year-old defenseman Andreas Englund.

Johnson, 36, will now begin his second stint with Colorado after having played a key role for the organization during its run to its first Stanley Cup title in over two decades last season.

He signed a one-year, $950,000 deal with Chicago this past offseason but still managed to make it to the banner-raising ceremony for the Avalanche earlier in the year.

Johnson has been a solid presence since he first entered the league in the 2006-07 season with the Los Angeles Kings. Over his decade-plus professional career, he has also spent time with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.

He has 316 points over his career and had just four points with Chicago in 58 games. He'll look to give some depth to a Colorado team that sits in third place in the Central Division with 71 points, just three points behind first-place Dallas and one behind Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Englund, who has struggled to find his footing in the league, will look to carve out a sizable role for himself in Chicago. He's played in just 69 NHL games since being taken in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Senators.

He played 36 games with Colorado this season and amassed three points on three assists. Prior to 2022, Englund played in just 33 NHL games and spent a lot of time with AHL affiliates.