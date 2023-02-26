X

    Jason Kidd: Mavs Have 'Got to Grow Up' After Blowing 27-Point Lead to LeBron, Lakers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 26, 2023

    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was not pleased in the slightest after his team blew a 27-point lead in Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

    "I'm not the savior here. I'm not playing. I'm watching, just like you guys," he told reporters. "As a team, we've got to mature. ... We've got to grow up."

