Jake Paul's 1st Career Loss Scorecards Revealed After Split Decision vs. Tommy Fury

Francois Nel/Getty Images

After years of buildup, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally met in the boxing ring Sunday.

The fight went the distance, and the former YouTuber suffered the first loss of his career as Fury earned a split-decision victory at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia:

It should be noted that both fighters were docked a point during the fight, Paul for punching to the back of the head and Fury for holding. Paul also scored a knockdown in the eighth round on a jab, though Fury disputed it and said it was a slip.

Throughout the fight, Fury peppered Paul with his jab and did a good job of avoiding most of the power shots being fired in his direction. Paul continued to move forward while looking for his opportunity to close the distance, but he wasn't able to land the big right hand that floored each of his previous opponents.

The loss drops Paul's record to 6-1 with four knockouts. There had been discussions that the 26-year-old would earn a spot in the WBC cruiserweight rankings with a win, but that obviously won't come to fruition.

After the fight, Paul expressed interest in an immediate rematch, and there is a clause in the contract that allows that. Fury, who is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, said that he'd be open to it, as the 23-year-old is confident he'll be able to duplicate his performance if they were to meet in the ring again.