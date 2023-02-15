Jake Paul Will Be Ranked by WBC in Cruiserweight Division If He Defeats Tommy Fury

Mark Robison/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Jake Paul will have more than bragging rights on the line when he steps in the ring for a boxing match against Tommy Fury on Feb. 26.

The WBC announced on Wednesday that a win would earn Paul a spot in the cruiserweight rankings:

The YouTuber-turned-boxer enters his match against Fury undefeated as a professional with a record of 6-0. In his most recent appearance, he defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva via unanimous decision in an eight-round fight in October.

Paul is known for facing lesser competition, as his past opponents have mostly been non-boxers who are older than him. He's fought the likes of retired NBA point guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Fury has a record of 8-0 with four knockouts. It will be interesting to see how Paul fares against an actual boxer.