Jake Paul Will Be Ranked by WBC in Cruiserweight Division If He Defeats Tommy Fury

Jake Paul Will Be Ranked by WBC in Cruiserweight Division If He Defeats Tommy FuryFebruary 15, 2023
Jake Paul will have more than bragging rights on the line when he steps in the ring for a boxing match against Tommy Fury on Feb. 26.
The WBC announced on Wednesday that a win would earn Paul a spot in the cruiserweight rankings:
Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn
WBC statement: "If Jake Paul wins vs Tommy Fury, the WBC will rank him in the cruiserweight division. Jake Paul has been close to the WBC for several years… The WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone, he deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has."
The YouTuber-turned-boxer enters his match against Fury undefeated as a professional with a record of 6-0. In his most recent appearance, he defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva via unanimous decision in an eight-round fight in October.
Paul is known for facing lesser competition, as his past opponents have mostly been non-boxers who are older than him. He's fought the likes of retired NBA point guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
Fury has a record of 8-0 with four knockouts. It will be interesting to see how Paul fares against an actual boxer.