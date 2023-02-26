Cam Johnson Praised by Fans Despite Nets' Loss to Hawks on Trae Young's Buzzer-Beater

AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Cameron Johnson almost capped his best game as a member of the Brooklyn Nets by sending their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks to overtime with a clutch fourth-quarter three. Trae Young just wasn't interested in free basketball.

The Hawks star hit a buzzer-beating jumper to beat the Nets, 129-127, despite Johnson's team-high 27 points.

Here's how the game's final moments played out:

Mikal Bridges added 24 points and five boards, and Cam Thomas chipped in with 22 points off the bench, while Young (34 points, eight assists) and Dejounte Murray (28 points, four assists) torched the Nets.

The difference in the game was Atlanta's torrid shooting (16-of-30, 53.3 percent) from beyond the arc. While the Nets hit 14 threes themselves, they also missed 25 attempts from deep, a far less efficient 35.9 percent.

Nonetheless, Johnson impressed and was feeling the love from NBA Twitter after the contest:

Johnson had played well since making the move to Brooklyn as part of the Kevin Durant trade, averaging 13.5 points as a Net coming into Sunday. Bridges had been the new member of the Nets earning the most shine, however, as he's emerged as the team's top offensive option (22.0 PPG) since making the move from the Phoenix Suns in that same trade.

Sunday was Johnson's moment in the spotlight, at least until Young sealed the game with his clutch jumper.

The positive for the Nets is that while nobody can replace a player of Durant's ability and superstardom, the Nets landed two very good and young wings in Bridges and Johnson. Both have proven their value thus far.

Brooklyn's lack of a star severely caps their upside. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with this current group nonetheless.