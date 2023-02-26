X

    Cam Johnson Praised by Fans Despite Nets' Loss to Hawks on Trae Young's Buzzer-Beater

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 26, 2023

    Brooklyn Nets' Cam Johnson (2) walks up the court during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

    Cameron Johnson almost capped his best game as a member of the Brooklyn Nets by sending their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks to overtime with a clutch fourth-quarter three. Trae Young just wasn't interested in free basketball.

    The Hawks star hit a buzzer-beating jumper to beat the Nets, 129-127, despite Johnson's team-high 27 points.

    Here's how the game's final moments played out:

    NBA @NBA

    CAM JOHNSON TIES IT!<br><br>127-127 with 7.3 seconds to play!<br><br>WATCH NOW ON THE NBA APP!<br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0">https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0</a> <a href="https://t.co/hFW1PwZlUu">pic.twitter.com/hFW1PwZlUu</a>

    Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks

    TRAE YOUNG<br><br>🥶❄️🧊 <a href="https://t.co/fpxYBApcJr">pic.twitter.com/fpxYBApcJr</a>

    Mikal Bridges added 24 points and five boards, and Cam Thomas chipped in with 22 points off the bench, while Young (34 points, eight assists) and Dejounte Murray (28 points, four assists) torched the Nets.

    The difference in the game was Atlanta's torrid shooting (16-of-30, 53.3 percent) from beyond the arc. While the Nets hit 14 threes themselves, they also missed 25 attempts from deep, a far less efficient 35.9 percent.

    Nonetheless, Johnson impressed and was feeling the love from NBA Twitter after the contest:

    NBA @NBA

    Cam Johnson gets fancy on this drive and finish 👀<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/BrooklynNets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrooklynNets</a> and Hawks now on the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/0rrSPxPfsy">https://t.co/0rrSPxPfsy</a> <a href="https://t.co/SkmvAVStdy">pic.twitter.com/SkmvAVStdy</a>

    NBA @NBA

    The deep Cam Johnson triple makes it a 3-point game in Atlanta!<a href="https://twitter.com/BrooklynNets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrooklynNets</a> and Hawks now on the NBA App!<br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0">https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pt7gUyAYdB">pic.twitter.com/Pt7gUyAYdB</a>

    Cam Johnson Praised by Fans Despite Nets' Loss to Hawks on Trae Young's Buzzer-Beater
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA Muse @NBAMuse24

    Cam Johnson tonight:<br><br>27 PTS<br>3 REB<br>3 STL<br>66.7 FG%<br><br>Looking good in his new role in Brooklyn. <a href="https://t.co/11WN3yF4MT">pic.twitter.com/11WN3yF4MT</a>

    Erik Slater @erikslater_

    Helping off Cam Johnson in the corner when you're up by three? <a href="https://t.co/Ec3cXR0zQy">pic.twitter.com/Ec3cXR0zQy</a>

    andrew leezus @AndrewLeezus

    Cam Johnson!l? More like the love of my life

    Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

    Good things happen when Cam Johnson touches the ball. Johnson gets a steal, pushes and finds Dorian Finney-Smith for a transition 3. Nets fighting back, down 127-124, in Atlanta

    Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA

    Cam Johnson's rim finishing has been fantastic in his very short Nets tenure

    Adam Orecchio @AdamOrecchio

    Cam Johnson: better than I thought

    AKelly @andlankell

    Cam Johnson seems like a pretty straightforward ~$25m AAV guy in free agency. Fits every team.

    Lori Rubinson @LRubinson

    don't know if the <a href="https://twitter.com/BrooklynNets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrooklynNets</a> will win this game, but what a fun end of game. Cam Johnson is $$$ for the tie with 7 seconds left.

    Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast

    CAM JOHNSON IS ON FIRE

    Johnson had played well since making the move to Brooklyn as part of the Kevin Durant trade, averaging 13.5 points as a Net coming into Sunday. Bridges had been the new member of the Nets earning the most shine, however, as he's emerged as the team's top offensive option (22.0 PPG) since making the move from the Phoenix Suns in that same trade.

    Sunday was Johnson's moment in the spotlight, at least until Young sealed the game with his clutch jumper.

    The positive for the Nets is that while nobody can replace a player of Durant's ability and superstardom, the Nets landed two very good and young wings in Bridges and Johnson. Both have proven their value thus far.

    Brooklyn's lack of a star severely caps their upside. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with this current group nonetheless.