Manny Machado 'Excited' to Be With Padres for Rest of Career After Contract Extension

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After agreeing to an 11-year, $350 million contract extension on Sunday, San Diego Padres star Manny Machado expressed his exuberance at the chance to remain with the team for the rest of his time in the majors.

"They believed in me since day one, and here we are. ... We're excited to be here for the rest of our careers and have this hat going into the Hall of Fame," Machado told reporters Sunday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.