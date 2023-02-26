Video: Bill Walton Spoofed by SNL Discussing LeBron James, Lakers' Playoff Odds

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The legend of Bill Walton's quirkiness knows no bounds. And on Saturday night, another chapter was added to the lore as the Hall of Famer was impersonated during Saturday Night Live's Weekend Segment.

Comedian James Austin Johnson—best known for his impersonation of former President Donald Trump—appeared on the show in one of Walton's signature tie-dye t-shirts along with some wispy white hair.

The faux Walton shared the segment with normal Weekend Update host Michael Che. Most of the discussion surrounded the Lakers' playoff chances filled with hilarious jokes by Anderson embodying Walton's unique spirit, never quite staying on topic.

Walton, 70, is a two-time NBA champion, a league MVP, Finals MVP and a member of the 50th and 75th anniversary teams. He started his broadcasting career shortly after and has become known for his colorful and at times unorthodox commentary during games.