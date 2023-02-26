Michael Carter-Williams Returns to Magic on 2-Year Contract

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Michael Carter-Williams is returning to Orlando.

The veteran guard signed with the Magic on Sunday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium it's a two-year deal, with the second year serving as a team option.

Carter-Williams, 31, last played an NBA game in the 2020-21 season for the Magic, averaging 8.8 points and 4.2 assists in 31 total games (25 starts), shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from three.

He didn't play last season, however, after undergoing surgery in Aug. 2021 to repair a ligament and remove a bone fragment in his left ankle. The Magic waived him in Feb. 2022 to facilitate a trade with the Boston Celtics, and he didn't pick up with another team.

Carter-Williams' career started on the highest of notes after winning the Rookie of the Year award in the 2013-14 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 assists per game.

He never reached those heights again, however, as the Sixers traded him in his second season as part of the rebuilding Process years. From there, he bounced around between the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets and finally the Magic.

Orlando is the only organization he's spent more than two seasons with in his career. In total, he's posted 7.5 points and 3.3 assists in parts of three seasons with the Magic.

Williams will give the Magic another veteran voice in the locker room and additional depth behind the team's top four guards: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony.

It's unlikely he'll have a significant role barring injuries to any of those players, however.