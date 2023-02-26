NHL Rumors: Timo Meier Trade Expected Soon; Devils, Golden Knights Lead for Sharks RW

Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks are reportedly close to dealing away veteran forward Timo Meier.

Darren Dreger of TSN reported Sunday, there is a "sense" the right wing will be traded "in the next 24 hours."

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Sharks are "down to" two teams with the New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights likely being the options.

Meier is San Jose's leading scorer this year with 31 goals, adding 21 assists in 57 games. The team remains far out of playoff contention, however, entering Sunday with just 48 points in 60 games. Only three NHL teams have fewer points this year.

The 26-year-old set career highs with 35 goals and 41 assists last season, but he still wasn't able to get his team into the postseason.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Meier is seemingly ready to get a fresh start with a legitimate contender.

The Devils have the third-best record in the NHL this year with an offense that already ranks sixth in goals scored. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier are great facilitators, but adding a player currently tied for 14th in goals this year will make the attack even more dangerous.

New Jersey has just one postseason appearance since 2012, but the squad is clearly willing to be aggressive to make a deep run this year.

The Golden Knights would be looking to improve a roster that already sits in first place in the Pacific division. The squad already has 11 players with at least 10 goals this year, but Meier would be the team's leading scorer and a clear focal point of the offense.

A trade also provides an opportunity for Meier to showcase his ability on a brighter stage and potentially earn more money in free agency.

The Sharks have until March 3 to complete a deal, but they might not need that long with the clear interest around the league.