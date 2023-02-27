AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Week 17 Men's Rankings Released

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two weeks remain before Selection Sunday, and Houston has seemingly settled in as the No. 1 men's basketball team in the country.

The Cougars have trounced their AAC competition, improving to 27-2 and remaining the top-ranked team in the Associated Press poll.

Alabama stayed at No. 2 amid the fallout from Brandon Miller's alleged involvement in the capital murder case of ex-teammate Darius Miles. Kansas, UCLA and Purdue rounded out the Top Five.

Here is a look at the Top 25:

Houston Alabama Kansas UCLA Purdue Marquette Baylor Arizona Texas Gonzaga Kansas State Tennessee Virginia UConn Indiana Miami Saint Mary's San Diego State Xavier Providence Maryland TCU Kentucky Texas A&M Pittsburgh

The Crimson Tide could go into the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Tuscaloosa police said in court that Miller, the team's leading scorer and an All-American contender, delivered a gun to Miles that was allegedly used to shoot and kill Jamea Jonae Harris.

Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were charged with capital murder.

Miller has not been charged with a crime, and police have said he has been cooperative throughout the investigation. Alabama coach Nate Oats and the Alabama program have consistently defended Miller, saying he did not know the gun he delivered would be used in a crime. Miles' gun was legally registered in his name.

From an on-court perspective, the last week was largely one of stasis for the nation's best teams. Kansas and UCLA also managed to get through the last seven days undefeated, picking up a win at TCU and narrowly escaping upset-minded West Virginia. UCLA picked up a pair of single-digit road wins against Utah and Colorado.

Purdue was the only Top Five team to lose, dropping a 79-71 contest to Indiana.

The Hoosiers were coming off an ugly loss to Michigan State, so the upset of Purdue did not send them soaring up the rankings.

As soon as you get outside the Top Five, however, things remained chaotic.

The biggest loser was Virginia, which dropped games to Boston College and North Carolina to fall from No. 6 to No. 13. The Tar Heels' victory pushed the defending national runners-up back in the tournament conversation after they looked like they were on the outside looking in.

Marquette was the only team ranked from Nos. 6-10 that did not lose. The Golden Eagles moved up to No. 6 as a result.

The Top 25 also has a familiar face in Kentucky, which returned to the rankings at No. 23. John Calipari's team has reeled off four straight wins and earned an 86-54 blowout win over Auburn on Saturday.