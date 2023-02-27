Small-School MCBB Teams You Need to Watch at Least Once Before the NCAA Tournament

0 of 5

Want to get in on a Cinderella story at the ground floor?

Now is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with some of the better small schools in the nation as we gear up for another exciting men's NCAA tournament.

Ahead we've highlighted the best squads who reside outside of the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) and five other conferences that regularly receive multiple bids (American Athletic, Atlantic 10, Big East, Mountain West and West Coast Conference).

What's left is a handful of intriguing teams that the average college basketball fan likely doesn't know much about.

Let's change that.

Ahead we've highlighted five small schools worth keeping an eye on leading up to March Madness, with a full team overview and a look at where each squad fell in B/R bracketologist Kerry Miller's projected tournament field last week.