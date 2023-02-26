Serena Williams Honored at 2023 NAACP Image Awards; Brittney Griner Also Recognized

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Retired tennis star Serena Williams and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner were honored by the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

Williams received the Jackie Robinson Sports Award, which honors athletes who excel in their field of play while also making efforts in areas like social justice and civil rights.

"I'm incredibly humbled to be amongst some of the greatest names in today's culture, celebrating those who promote equity through creative endeavors," Williams said at the ceremony. "Together, we are a team of trailblazers, and we represent what is possible, when you truly believe in yourself, and your potential, and follow your life and passion."

Williams, 41, retired from tennis last year. She is the 10th person to win the award, which has only been given out sporadically since its introduction in 1988.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Williams are the only three athletes to receive the honor in the 21st century.

Griner was not formally given an award, but she was recognized and brought onstage by host Queen Latifah. The Mercury star then addressed the crowd, saying she wants to "fight to bring home every American detained overseas."

Griner spent nearly 10 months in a Russian prison after being arrested for possession of hash oil. President Joe Biden negotiated her release with Russia as part of a prisoner exchange that took place in December.

Griner, who missed the 2022 WNBA season while detained, recently re-signed with the Mercury for a one-year contract.