    Joel Embiid's Performance Hailed by Fans Despite 76ers' Loss to Jayson Tatum, Celtics

    Francisco RosaFebruary 26, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 25: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics on February 25, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Another night, another virtuoso performance from Joel Embiid in prime time.

    Unfortunately this one didn't translate into a 76ers victory as Philadelphia blew a 15-point lead in a 110-107 loss to the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center.

    Embiid was still far and away the best player on the floor with 41 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks as he carried the 76ers for long stretches of the night. He outplayed Celtics star and fellow MVP hopeful Jayson Tatum, who finished with just 18 points.

    A strong third and fourth quarters from Boston turned out to be too much for the home team to handle, however.

    Embiid even managed to tie the game at 107 with seconds remaining before a Tatum three-pointer won it for the Celtics.

    Despite the loss, Philly fans made sure to hype their MVP candidate's performance on Twitter all night long.

    NBA @NBA

    Joel Embiid has 41 PTS 👀<br><br>It's 107-107<br><br>The Celtics will inbound with 0:05 left on ABC. <a href="https://t.co/QAq5uHriuG">pic.twitter.com/QAq5uHriuG</a>

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    Joel Embiid has been the best player on the floor by such a wide margin, you wouldn't know another MVP candidate was sharing the floor with him

    Pat Egan @Pat_Egan

    Van Gundy saying the MVP race is "clear cut for Jokic". While Embiid is cooking. (And cooked Jokic head to head) <a href="https://t.co/TjuZpxtg41">pic.twitter.com/TjuZpxtg41</a>

    Tuff (Torrey Craig Stan) @TuffPlayz

    Embiid's MVP case has certainly strengthened tonight

    Marlo Stanfield @BooRxdley

    Getting 30 pieced by the Grizzlies? Embiid better be first on that next MVP ladder.

    𝕾𝖎𝖝𝖊𝖗𝖘𝖕𝖑𝖟𝖜𝖎𝖓 @sixersplzwin

    AL HORFORD DAYS OF LOCKING DOWN EMBIID ARE FINALLY OVER <a href="https://t.co/3iRq1Dnrig">pic.twitter.com/3iRq1Dnrig</a>

    Ayantee Man @MikeTroy81

    Al Horford covering Embiid/Harden on the pick n roll <a href="https://t.co/eDTUBnYJ1z">pic.twitter.com/eDTUBnYJ1z</a> <a href="https://t.co/UD4Zj6Id2t">https://t.co/UD4Zj6Id2t</a>

    Perhaps Embiid's most viral shot of the night was one that didn't count.

    Following Tatum's go-ahead shot, Embiid heaved a full-court shot at the buzzer that swished through the net, sending Wells Fargo into a frenzy. The shot was ultimately called off as the 7-footer didn't manage to get it off in time.

    It still created quite a stir nonetheless.

    NBA @NBA

    WHAT AN ENDING IN PHILLY 😱<br><br>TATUM HITS FROM 3. EMBIID'S SHOT FROM 3/4 COURT IS AFTER THE BUZZER<br><br>CELTICS WIN <a href="https://t.co/TKrrTYHQzI">pic.twitter.com/TKrrTYHQzI</a>

    Hanif Abdurraqib @NifMuhammad

    Anything from 3/4 court (or beyond) within a .5 second post-buzzer margin of error should count, write it into the rules for next season <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>

    Andrew Desiderio @AndrewDesiderio

    Correct call (obviously) but my god Joel Embiid is unreal. What a heartbreaker <a href="https://t.co/3W98YZMJU3">https://t.co/3W98YZMJU3</a>

    With the loss, the 76ers' five-game win streak comes to an end and Boston wins the season series over its rivals, having won all three matchups so far.

    In each of his matchups against the Celtics this season, Embiid has put up at least 26 points, but none of the performances have seen him come out on top. Saturday's performance was the best shot he's had at it.

    The 76ers now fall to 39-20 and have a matchup with another playoff hopeful in the Miami Heat—who eliminated them from the playoffs last season—on Monday night.