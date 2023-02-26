Joel Embiid's Performance Hailed by Fans Despite 76ers' Loss to Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Another night, another virtuoso performance from Joel Embiid in prime time.

Unfortunately this one didn't translate into a 76ers victory as Philadelphia blew a 15-point lead in a 110-107 loss to the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid was still far and away the best player on the floor with 41 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks as he carried the 76ers for long stretches of the night. He outplayed Celtics star and fellow MVP hopeful Jayson Tatum, who finished with just 18 points.

A strong third and fourth quarters from Boston turned out to be too much for the home team to handle, however.

Embiid even managed to tie the game at 107 with seconds remaining before a Tatum three-pointer won it for the Celtics.

Despite the loss, Philly fans made sure to hype their MVP candidate's performance on Twitter all night long.

Perhaps Embiid's most viral shot of the night was one that didn't count.

Following Tatum's go-ahead shot, Embiid heaved a full-court shot at the buzzer that swished through the net, sending Wells Fargo into a frenzy. The shot was ultimately called off as the 7-footer didn't manage to get it off in time.

It still created quite a stir nonetheless.

With the loss, the 76ers' five-game win streak comes to an end and Boston wins the season series over its rivals, having won all three matchups so far.

In each of his matchups against the Celtics this season, Embiid has put up at least 26 points, but none of the performances have seen him come out on top. Saturday's performance was the best shot he's had at it.

The 76ers now fall to 39-20 and have a matchup with another playoff hopeful in the Miami Heat—who eliminated them from the playoffs last season—on Monday night.