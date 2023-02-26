Xavier Smith Stars as Team Robinson Wins HBCU Legacy Bowl Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Don't be surprised to hear Xavier Smith's name called on NFL draft day.

The Florida A&M wide receiver led Team Robinson to a 10-3 victory over Team Gaither in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on Saturday. The HBCU Legacy Bowl is an all-star game put in place to highlight the best NFL draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and nobody stood out more than Smith.

He finished with eight catches for 92 yards and the game's only touchdown, which broke up a defensive battle.

Smith's performance drew rave reviews:

The teams were named after legendary HBCU head coaches Jake Gaither (Florida A&M) and Eddie Robinson (Grambling State), and much of the attention was on the top draft prospects heading into the contest.

Jordan Reid of ESPN noted players participated in the second annual HBCU combine on Monday, which gave NFL teams the opportunity to evaluate them in preparation for the draft. Reid also listed Alabama State cornerback Keenan Isaac, Virginia State running back Darius Hagans and Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson as some of the top prospects to watch alongside Smith.

Yet even with multiple top running backs and talented pass-catchers on the field, it was a defensive battle at the start.

The front sevens in particular stood out, as the two teams combined for 30 yards on 26 carries in a first half that ended in a 3-3 tie. There was nowhere to go for Hagans, Wilson and others, although NFL teams surely noticed the linebackers and defensive linemen plugging holes along the line of scrimmage.

Yet it was just a matter of time before one of the offenses broke through, and Team Robinson finally found the end zone late in the third quarter when Larry Harrington found Smith for a 22-yard score.

That it was Smith who broke through came as no surprise. He starred for the Rattlers during the past season with 87 catches for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns and has the speed to beat almost any defensive back downfield. He looked the part of a future slot receiver who uses his ability to turn on the jets to burn opposing secondaries at the next level.

Team Robinson's defense held strong from there and secured the win.