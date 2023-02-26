Oilers Must Push for Vladislav Gavrikov Deadline Deal amid Latest NHL Trade Rumors

Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NHL's March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Edmonton Oilers (32-20-8) are far more likely to be buyers than sellers.

On Saturday, Edmonton fell 5-6 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, but there's a chance that the Oilers can still net a win from the Blue Jackets. Columbus has yet to offload defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, and one recent development could put the 27-year-old in a comfortable price range for Edmonton.



There had been some buzz about a Gavrikov deal involving the Boston Bruins, and according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, the Blue Jackets believed they had "a deal in place."



On Thursday, however, Boston executed a trade for defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway that sent forwards Craig Smith and Andrei Svetlakov along with four draft picks to the Washington Capitals.



According to Portzline, the Bruins' deal was a "gut punch" to Columbus, which has been sitting Gavrikov in anticipation of a trade.

"Multiple team and league sources confirmed to The Athletic that the Blue Jackets firmly felt they had a deal in place with Boston for more than a week that would have sent defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to the Bruins for multiple picks and/or players."

With Boston pulling out of the deal—if it was ever as close to making it as Columbus reportedly believed—Edmonton may have a chance to swoop in and land Gavrikov at a reduced price.

The Oilers' back line hasn't been a major liability, but Edmonton could use a left-side defender and has shown some interest in Gavrikov. According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, however, Gavrikov's price point has been problematic.



"The Oilers have had a number of conversations with them on him over the past month, but the price was always too high," LeBrun wrote. "Maybe it comes down now. My sense is Edmonton was interested in getting back into the Gavrikov conversation Friday."

While it's unclear what Columbus believed it could get from Boston, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff speculated on Friday that the Blue Jackets have been targeting a package of draft selection that includes a first-rounder:

"I've been saying since the trade deadline period opened that I knew they would be targeting the David Savard return, which was a first a third and a fourth-round pick."

If Oilers general manager Ken Holland pushes for a Gavrikov trade now, he might be able to get something done for significantly less. Columbus is still looking to trade Gavrikov, as evidenced by the fact that he didn't face Edmonton:

And it seems that Jarmo Kekäläinen was so sure that he would strike a deal with Boston that Columbus simply doesn't have an alternative deal lined up. According to David Ganotta of The Fourth Period, there's nothing resembling an imminent deal in place.



Holland may be able to essentially swoop in with a lesser offer and get Kekäläinen to bite. Columbus had planned to move Gavrikov, and they still plan to move him, but the proverbial clock is ticking.

Even if Edmonton's offer isn't what Columbus wanted, it's better than nothing. Considering Gavrikov will be a free agent in the summer, that could be enough of a selling point for the Blue Jackets.

However, Holland and the Oilers need to act quickly if they're going to use the Boston situation to their advantage. If they wait until closer to the deadline, another suitor could emerge—and with Orlov off the market, it's probably likely.

Any sort of bidding war would put Gavrikov's trade value back on the upswing. That would be good for Columbus, but not for an Oilers team hoping to land the talented lefty at a relative bargain.



If Columbus won't budge on its asking price? So be it. Holland doesn't have to overpay and can spend the final few days of the trade period eying other options. However, Edmonton's best chance to hold leverage in trade talks for Gavrikov is to negotiate while no other teams are interested.