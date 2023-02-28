March Madness 2023: Men's Tournament Schedule, Bracket Predictions for No. 1 Seeds

0 of 5

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For college basketball fans, there's nothing quite like March Madness.

And with Selection Sunday just two weeks away on March 12, it's almost here.

It won't be long now before the 68-team tournament tips off in arenas around the country before finding its way to Houston's NRG Stadium for the Final Four.

With all of that excitement ahead, it's not too early to take a look at the tourney schedule and make a few predictions for the four teams that will start off as No. 1 seeds.

Additionally, it's wouldn't be frowned upon for those fans who want to plan ahead and get their printable NCAA brackets, which can be found here.