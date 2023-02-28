March Madness 2023: Men's Tournament Schedule, Bracket Predictions for No. 1 Seeds

March Madness 2023: Men's Tournament Schedule, Bracket Predictions for No. 1 SeedsFebruary 28, 2023
For college basketball fans, there's nothing quite like March Madness.
And with Selection Sunday just two weeks away on March 12, it's almost here.
It won't be long now before the 68-team tournament tips off in arenas around the country before finding its way to Houston's NRG Stadium for the Final Four.
With all of that excitement ahead, it's not too early to take a look at the tourney schedule and make a few predictions for the four teams that will start off as No. 1 seeds.
Additionally, it's wouldn't be frowned upon for those fans who want to plan ahead and get their printable NCAA brackets, which can be found here.
March Madness 2023 Schedule
Selection Sunday: March 12
First Four: March 14-15
First round: March 16-17
Second round: March 18-19
Sweet 16: March 23-24
Elite Eight: March 25-26
Final Four: April 1
National Championship: April 3
Houston (27-2)
What could be better than making it to the Final Four in Houston for the Houston Cougars?
They've been either No. 1 or close to No. 1 all season and for good reason. They are on a nine-game win streak and are playing like the best team in the country.
Last season, they made it to the Elite Eight before losing 44-50 to Villanova.
Led by Marcus Sasser, who averages a team-high 17 points per game, Houston gets the best of its opponents with a balanced attack and because of that, it is one of the favorites to go all the way.
"This is my fourth year coaching these guys; we've developed a really good program here," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters. "But the emphasis is 'we have.' One person doesn't do it. I'm proud of our program. I'm proud of everyone in it."
The Cougars have members on the team that went to the Final Four two years ago, so they've got the experience needed to go deep into the tournament.
Look for them to be one of the last four teams standing in Houston.
Alabama (25-4)
It was all going so well.
For Week 15, Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the nation on the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, but after losing 68-59 to Tennessee on Feb. 15, it dropped a place.
The Crimson Tide are still playing like a No. 1-ranked team on the court. They've shown they can win in different ways, as proved in the 86-83 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.
Despite going 3-for-22 from three, Alabama has extended its winning streak to three.
"For everybody that thinks every time we shoot the ball poorly from three, we lose, we just shot 13 percent from three and won the game against a really good team," Alabama coach Nate Oats told reporters. "I think it gives us some confidence we can still win games when we're not making threes."
Kansas (24-5)
Kansas is the NCAA champion, but no one was high on them possibly pulling off a repeat...until now.
However, the Jayhawks are back in the driver's seat at No. 3 in the nation. They have won six in a row and are on their way to securing a No. 1 spot seed for the tournament.
And if they can make it to Houston, they have a chance to be the first back-to-back national champions since Florida in 2006 and 2007.
"We're not as good a basketball team, from a tactical standpoint, as last year's basketball team yet," Kansas head coach Bill Self told reporters. "From a competitive standpoint, this team is an equivalent, or on par, with that team."
The 60-year-old is on the verge of winning his 17th Big 12 title, which would put him in rarefied air alongside coaches such as Mike Krzyzewski, who won 13 ACC titles for Duke.
If Kansas can start off with the Big 12 win, it should be able to use that as a springboard to a deep tourney run.
UCLA (25-4)
UCLA is on a roll at 25-4 and it's kept them at the No. 4 ranking in the AP Top 25 since Week 15. But it's hard staying at the top.
The Bruins were almost on the wrong end of an upset by Colorado this past Sunday, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and Tyger Campbell had 13 of his 14 points in the second half to get their eighth successive win.
With that 60-56 victory over the Buffaloes, UCLA claimed the Pac-12 regular-season title.
However, the job's not finished, according to head coach Mick Cronin. They also want to win the Pac-12 tournament and represent the West at March Madness.
"This doesn't change anything," he told reporters. "Our goal along the way was going to have to be winning the Pac-12 to try to be able to stay in the West (for the NCAA tournament). So, we've got more games to win to be able to try to accomplish that goal. Also, we have the longest home winning streak (23 games) in the country we take a lot of pride in. So we're focused on Arizona State."
The Bruins are on a a 23-game home winning streak dating back to last season, which is the best in the nation. But that won't mean anything in the tourney.
UCLA will need to win on the road if it wants to make it to Houston.
The Bruins will have their hands full, but this is a team that has proved it can win this season, and there's no limit to where that can take them.