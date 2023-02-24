Matt LaFleur, Packers Coaches Won't Attend 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Ahead of Draft

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff will not attend the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Instead, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the personnel department will attend the combine.

Considering Gutekunst has more of a say in who the franchise drafts, it's not necessarily surprising LaFleur and his staff are not attending the combine.

Additionally, LaFleur and the Packers have a lot of work to do entering the 2023 campaign following a disappointing 2022 season that saw them finish with an 8-9 record and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Not to mention, quarterback Aaron Rodgers' status with the team remains uncertain for 2023.



The Packers own the No. 15 pick in the first round of this year's draft. In its most recent mock draft, B/R's NFL Scouting Department had Green Bay selecting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the pick.