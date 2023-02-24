Alabama's Nate Oats Says Brandon Miller Situation Being Taken 'Very Seriously'

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats continued to defend the program's response to Brandon Miller's connection with the fatal shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris.

"We feel like we've done the right thing in this case," he told reporters Friday of himself and athletic director Greg Byrne.



Oats also said: "We've been taking it very seriously from Day 1. The first minute that I got the information, I called Greg and we talked about it and the severity of it. Greg, I thought, did a great job addressing those comments on Wednesday, and I really don't have much to add to it."

A police investigator testified that Miller brought the gun that was used to shoot Harris after former teammate Darius Miles sent him a message requesting it.

Miller's attorney, Jim Standridge, said the freshman forward "never touched the gun" and "never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur."

