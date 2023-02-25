Rey Mysterio and Stars Who Should Attempt to Leave WWE After WrestleMania 39

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WrestleMania season is the most important time of year for WWE and pro wrestling, but several Superstars who have been cast aside should be looking to leave the company after the premium live event.

With names like Rey Mysterio, Lacey Evans and Dolph Ziggler all being left out of top programs heading into the biggest WWE show of the year, there is likely at least one other wrestling company willing to pay for their services.

Here are the Superstars who would be better off taking their ball and going home.

Rey Mysterio

At 48 years old, Rey Mysterio is a bona fide legend with nothing left to prove. With that said, his performances in the ring prove he still has more to give the business as performer.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in 2020 Mysterio's contract would be up in 2023—no exact date was verified—leaving fans to wonder if the WWE Universe is about to witness its final Rey Mysterio WrestleMania match.

Mysterio has been working a reduced schedule, but he has exceeded expectations in the ring despite lackluster storytelling. While the storyline against his son Dominik has been inconsistent, a battle between the two men on the biggest stage of them all would be the perfect way to end Rey's WWE career.

In addition to putting over his son in a memorable bout, Mysterio could easily examine his options with AEW, Impact or New Japan before ultimately deciding whether to hang up his boots or keep performing.

Whatever Mysterio re-signs with WWE or chooses to test free agency, fans should appreciate him at WrestleMania in a potential match against his son, as it may be his last.

Lacey Evans

During an interview in the summer of 2022, Lacey Evans told The Walkway To Fight Club podcast that she had "quite a while left" on her contract, but she may want to consider a transition away from WWE if her booking continues to fall flat.

Evans is one of the most physically gifted Superstars in the company with an incredible backstory as a United States Marine. Instead of leaning into one character and a dedicated storyline, she has been repacked so often that her credibility has taken a hit.

Whether it's as the Sassy Southern Belle or a Marine who seemingly acts heelish toward children, WWE has failed Evans at every turn. Create a character that reflects her abilities and willingness to work hard, and the wrestling fans will get behind her.

Suppose the company doesn't concoct a game plan to rehabilitate her character and give her the momentum she deserves. In that case, Evans should consider her options outside WWE, whether it be another wrestling company or another career.

Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is one of the best in-ring workers in WWE history, and his mic work is among the most consistent, but he continues to act as a gatekeeper for fresh talent.

It's a tale as old as time for Ziggler.

While it's unclear what his contract status is with WWE—he told 98.5 Wrestling Inside The Ropes he was working on a handshake deal in 2019 (h/t Fightful)—the former world champion has been an afterthought for too long and should consider a change as soon as possible.

Ziggler is approaching 20 years in WWE, but he could be a high-profile signing for AEW, where he would instantly be a top contender for secondary and world championships. He may not win every title but would be a key piece to Tony Khan's company.

Add in the fact that Ziggler's brother, Ryan Nemeth, is under contract at AEW, and the temptation could be just too strong if he's left off another WrestleMania. As a fan favorite, Ziggler deserves better.

