NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Hasn't Waived No-Trade Clause to Facilitate Blackhawks Deal

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane still has yet to decide whether he wants to be traded ahead of the NHL's March 3 deadline.

As of Friday, the star winger hadn't waived his no-movement clause to facilitate a deal, per TSN's Chris Johnston. However, Johnston adds that a resolution could come in the next 24 hours.

Kane's agent, Pat Brisson, also told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun on Thursday that the three-time Stanley Cup champion remained undecided on waiving his no-movement clause.

The 34-year-old has spent his entire 15-plus-year career in Chicago. In addition to helping the franchise win three titles, he has also won a Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and has been named to the All-Star Game nine times.

Kane has been most heavily linked to the New York Rangers this winter.

While the Blueshirts already acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported Wednesday that New York has "signaled they will try to make" a deal for Kane if he is willing to waive his no-movement clause to join the franchise.

"We are told interest has not waned in the least since the acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis on Feb. 10," Brooks wrote.

The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers also have interest in acquiring Kane, per LeBrun. However, it's unclear if he would waive his no-movement clause to go to either of those franchises.

Kane has been vocal about his interest in joining the Rangers if he were to waive his NMC, telling reporters they are "definitely" a team he is paying attention to and is "intrigued by."

The Buffalo, New York, native has notched 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games with Chicago this season. While his numbers are down from years past, he'd still be a significant addition to any contending squad.

Kane is in the final season of an eight-year, $84 million contract with the Blackhawks. If he's not traded this winter, it's unclear if Chicago will re-sign him during the offseason as it enters a full-scale rebuild.