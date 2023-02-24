James Harden Rumors: Rockets Believe It's 'a Legitimate Possibility' 76ers PG Returns

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to win an NBA title with James Harden this season, but the 10-time All-Star's future might take him back to the place where he became a superstar.

On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said the Houston Rockets believe "it is a legitimate possibility" Harden signs with them as a free agent this offseason.

"James Harden still spends a lot of time in Houston," MacMahon added. "Spends his summers in Houston. Works out at the Rockets' facility on a regular basis. It's a very real possibility. And Harden, by the way, never shot it down. He just said 'I don't know where that came from.'"

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Christmas Day that Harden was "seriously considering" going back to Houston after this season if he decides to leave the Sixers.

Wojnarowski noted Harden has "maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family" of the city.

Harden spent eight full seasons with the Rockets after being traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder in October 2012.

He became one of the best players in the NBA in Houston, winning MVP during the 2017-18 season and leading the league in scoring in three consecutive seasons from 2017 to '20. The Rockets made the playoffs in each of Harden's eight full seasons with the team.

Harden requested a trade from the Rockets in November 2020. He was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets two months later.

After appearing in 80 games with the Nets from January 2021 to February 2022, Harden was traded to the Sixers amid reports he was frustrated with Kyrie Irving's status as a part-time player because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sam Amick and Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported Harden was unhappy with how the Nets were using him, not just Irving's vaccine status.

Harden re-signed with the 76ers as a free agent last summer and took less than the max to stay. He has a two-year, $68.6 million deal with Philadelphia that he can opt out of after this season.

The Rockets do have a promising young core with Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. to build around. They are lacking a strong veteran presence who can take pressure off them while they continue to develop.

Harden's ability as a facilitator could help that young trio take steps forward if he did return to Houston.

For now, though, Harden's main focus will likely be on helping the 76ers continue their quest for a championship. They have won five consecutive games and are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-19 record.