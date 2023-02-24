Celtics' Jayson Tatum Jokes He Left Shot in Utah or He's 'Still Drunk from Vacation'

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 142-138 in overtime on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in their first game back from the NBA All-Star break, and while Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points, he struggled shooting for much of the night.

Tatum made just 9 of 25 shots from the floor and 3 of 12 shots from deep in just under 42 minutes. Had he hit some more shots, Boston might have cruised to an easy victory over Indiana.

It was surprising to see Tatum struggle, especially after he was named the NBA All-Star Game MVP following a 55-point performance in Team Giannis' 184-175 win over Team LeBron on Sunday.

Following Thursday's win, Tatum joked that he may have left his shot at the All-Star Game in Utah. It's either that or he was "still drunk from vacation."

Whatever the case, Tatum was still able to help Boston improve to 43-17 on the season to maintain first place in the Eastern Conference.

And if an off night delivers 31 points from the four-time All-Star, not many Green Teamers will be complaining, especially if Boston comes out with a win.

Regardless, Tatum will be hoping to get his shot back on track against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.