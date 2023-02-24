X

    Steph Curry Reacts; Warriors Fans in 'Panic Mode' After Loss to LeBron James, Lakers

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 24, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 23, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors fell below .500 on Thursday night with a 124-111 road loss to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rejuvenated Los Angeles Lakers.

    Curry is scheduled to have his leg injury reevaluated next week and could be back in action soon after, but while missing his sixth consecutive game Thursday, all he could do was sit and watch in frustration:

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Steph is not thrilled right now <a href="https://t.co/PQISx7hWLi">pic.twitter.com/PQISx7hWLi</a>

    BRYANT @bryant_gotgame

    Steph is pondering a way to take these dudes back to the Finals. If anybody can succeed, it might as well be Steph Curry. <a href="https://t.co/BlfxBWY0ks">pic.twitter.com/BlfxBWY0ks</a>

    Kobe Bryant For Life!!!! @realchris2khype

    <a href="https://t.co/fV8lJrRDOw">pic.twitter.com/fV8lJrRDOw</a>

    Himmy Cooks (27-32) @justinejoshua_

    Curry's team is getting cooked and he can't do nun bout it lol

    Papi @MrCJBanks

    Buddy said <a href="https://t.co/NiKrB20UqI">pic.twitter.com/NiKrB20UqI</a>

    TheHomieJoker🃏 @TheHomieJoker

    Steph to Golden State Warriors without him <a href="https://t.co/omv5Xfmgcm">pic.twitter.com/omv5Xfmgcm</a>

    While the Warriors are a far different and better team with Curry in the lineup, the uncertainty regarding Steph and his health has some going into "panic mode," including Bonta Hill of NBC Sports:

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/BontaHill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BontaHill</a> is in panic mode right now 😬 <a href="https://t.co/b2Xg2gJALv">pic.twitter.com/b2Xg2gJALv</a>

    Golden State dropped to 29-30 with the loss to L.A., putting it in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Dubs would be in the postseason play-in tournament if the season ended today, but they are just a half-game up on the 11th-place Oklahoma City Thunder.

    They are also just two games out of sixth place because of the competitive nature of the Western Conference, but they are an awful 7-23 on the road this season and have lost two games in a row and four of their past five.

    Given the Warriors' obvious struggles without Curry in the lineup, several fans on Twitter joined Hill in panicking about the Dubs' prospects for the remainder of the season:

    Luis M Soto @LuisMSoto4

    Something is not clicking and for some reason I feel like it goes all the way up the food chain starting with the uncertainty of Bob Myer being in the team next season continues with D. Green and so on

    Steph Curry Reacts; Warriors Fans in 'Panic Mode' After Loss to LeBron James, Lakers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Niko @nikotaughtyou

    Now if the Warriors lose to the Rockets tomorrow I will be pushing the panic button

    N E L L Y 🍥 @8ternell

    Might be easier to discuss what went right since that should be a shorter list. 🤦🏻‍♂️

    klay thompson burner @klaysburner

    The warriors without steph <a href="https://t.co/npwjnyMcOl">pic.twitter.com/npwjnyMcOl</a>

    Classik✨ @KASHshtar

    Warriors are cooked

    Rudraksh Kikani @KikaniRudraksh

    The only man who can save us this season. In Steph we trust 🙏. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stephcurry?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stephcurry</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/bKFxAd1Pgf">pic.twitter.com/bKFxAd1Pgf</a>

    Mel @Melodymelonys

    They not making the play-ins

    JR @JRmatthew419

    This is a sad place 2bn the remaining games this month alone may b 2 much 2 overcome if they lose them that would probably mean Steph will miss at least 3 or 4 in March if thats the case it would take a miracle hope is fading fast.

    aRJay (3AM Edition) @aRJedi

    It's been 59 games. If you're still "looking for your identity", just tank the rest of the season.

    With Curry leading the way, the Warriors won the NBA championship last season, giving them their fourth title in eight years.

    Although they largely returned the same team from last season, the Dubs clearly haven't been the same, even when Curry has been healthy and playing at a high level.

    Now, the Warriors are in danger of potentially missing the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, as they missed in 2020 when Curry and Klay Thompson missed essentially the entire season, and fell in the play-in tournament the following year when Thompson was out for the entire year again.

    Still, the Warriors would be a threat in the playoffs regardless of their seed due to their big-game experience.

    Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green have played together on six Finals teams and won four titles, and they won't be an easy out if they can find their way into the postseason.

    Still, the Warriors have a ton of work to do just to get into the playoffs, and they may need Curry back quickly in order to turn things around.