Steph Curry Reacts; Warriors Fans in 'Panic Mode' After Loss to LeBron James, Lakers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors fell below .500 on Thursday night with a 124-111 road loss to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rejuvenated Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry is scheduled to have his leg injury reevaluated next week and could be back in action soon after, but while missing his sixth consecutive game Thursday, all he could do was sit and watch in frustration:

While the Warriors are a far different and better team with Curry in the lineup, the uncertainty regarding Steph and his health has some going into "panic mode," including Bonta Hill of NBC Sports:

Golden State dropped to 29-30 with the loss to L.A., putting it in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Dubs would be in the postseason play-in tournament if the season ended today, but they are just a half-game up on the 11th-place Oklahoma City Thunder.

They are also just two games out of sixth place because of the competitive nature of the Western Conference, but they are an awful 7-23 on the road this season and have lost two games in a row and four of their past five.

Given the Warriors' obvious struggles without Curry in the lineup, several fans on Twitter joined Hill in panicking about the Dubs' prospects for the remainder of the season:

With Curry leading the way, the Warriors won the NBA championship last season, giving them their fourth title in eight years.

Although they largely returned the same team from last season, the Dubs clearly haven't been the same, even when Curry has been healthy and playing at a high level.

Now, the Warriors are in danger of potentially missing the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, as they missed in 2020 when Curry and Klay Thompson missed essentially the entire season, and fell in the play-in tournament the following year when Thompson was out for the entire year again.

Still, the Warriors would be a threat in the playoffs regardless of their seed due to their big-game experience.

Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green have played together on six Finals teams and won four titles, and they won't be an easy out if they can find their way into the postseason.

Still, the Warriors have a ton of work to do just to get into the playoffs, and they may need Curry back quickly in order to turn things around.